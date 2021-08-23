Box65

Members of Scioto Township Fire Department presented Greg Meyers, captain for Box65, with a check from their union for $1,000 to help provide services. Box65 is a scene support unit and is often called to large and long-term operations such as house fires to provide heating, cooling and refreshments to first responders.

COMMERCIAL POINT — Box65 was on the receiving end of a donation from the Firefighters Union Local #4000.

The $1,000 donation were the proceeds from a local poker run in Commercial Point.

Greg Myers, Box65 Treasurer and captain, said they’ll use the money to help replenish stocks of some of the items they carry. He said right now, the organization is focused on trying to recruit new volunteers, especially younger people to help fill their ranks.

Myers said Box65 will also be frying fish at Clearcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department’s annual truck pull event on Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.

