Scioto Township — It took about 26 minutes for a 6-year-old boy to get found after wandering off from his family’s backyard and getting lost in a cornfield.
Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Moore said they got the call about the boy around 11:42 a.m. Thursday. The boy and his sister were playing in the family’s Gibson Road backyard when he started to head away from the home and into the corn. Moore said the family yelled for him, but he was going in the wrong direction and heading toward a tree line that sits an estimated 300 yards from the house.
The boy was found around 12:08 p.m. and was really none the worse for wear, Moore said.
“He was sweaty and a little upset.”
He added that when his mother asked him if he was thirsty, the boy said no but said that he was hungry.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Harrison Township Fire Department and South Bloomfield authorities assisted.