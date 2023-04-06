Brady files for Republican write-in candidacy; Ali withdraws from ballot

CIRCLEVILLE — A familiar Republican has thrown his name in the hat for City Council as a write in candidate for third ward.
Todd Brady, currently sitting in the seat, has decided to run and will be a write-in candidate on the May 2 primary. In order to proceed and be placed on the November Ballot, he'll need to receive 25 votes.
"I did not originally circulate a petition for the election because I was not planning on running again for re-election to office and most importantly, at that time, there was a credible and reliable Republican candidate circulating a petition to run for the third ward of City Council," Brady wrote in an email to the Herald. "Unfortunately his petition was booted and declared invalid for clerical errors.
"As a result this created a void on the Republican Primary Ballot for the Third Ward. As an elected member of the Pickaway County Republican Party's Central Commitee representing Ward Three of the City of Circleville, I felt it my responsibility to do whatever I could do to fill that void."
Should Brady receive the necessary votes in the primary he will run in November. Dominic Ali, the lone Democrat on the ballot was automatically nominated to the November ballot, however he sent a letter to the Board of Elections notifying them of his desire to withdraw from the election. Should the Pickaway County Democrats choose, they can pick a new candidate to replace him.
In person early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from April 4 through April 21. 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m on April 24, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 25, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 26 through April 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 30.
The 2023 General Election is Nov. 7. Polls are open on voting day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Voters are also reminded that earlier this year Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 into law, which makes using a utility bill or other forms that have your name and address on them, invalid to use when voting as a form of I.D.
There are still several forms of valid identification beyond a Ohio Drivers’ License or State I.D. card, which include a United States Passport Card, a United States military identification card, Ohio national guard identification card, or United States department of veterans affairs identification card.
A copy of any of the identification above can be used so long as both the front and back of the I.D. unless it’s a passport in which it needs to include individual’s name, photograph, and other identifying information and the passport’s expiration date.
Any form of identification must have your name, address and picture and not be expired.