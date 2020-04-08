CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council member Todd Brady has elected to stay on board at city council and has withdrawn his resignation that was to be effective March 31.
Brady, verbally announced his resignation at the March 4 city council meeting, saying he couldn’t meet the time commitments at the time.
“Regretfully I have to announce that I am going to resign on March 31 from Circleville City Council,” Brady said during that meeting. “Due to time constraints and outside pressures. I really enjoy working with you and I have to make the choice and it’s the only choice I’ve got.”
However, in the wake of the COVID-19 quarantine and the needs of the city, Brady has elected to stay on. He never formally submitted a written resignation so that makes the process a smooth one to keep him on council.
“Things changed and the central committee isn’t meeting and is not able to go through the interview process; to replace me would be difficult,” Brady mentioned. “Several council members approached me and asked if I’d stay on so if someone gets sick, we’d still have a quorum. I’ll stay on for the next couple of months until this is all over and then they can do the process to replace me.”
David Craword, president of city council, announced Brady’s decision to stay in an email to city leadership.
“I’m happy to report that Todd Brady has withdrawn his resignation from Circleville City Council and will remain a council person for at least the next several months,” Crawford commented. “Although he announced more than a month ago his decision to step down from his council seat, Todd realizes, as we all do, the timing of his departure was not favorable to the challenges we are facing today.”
Crawford announced he would chair the service committee and participate on the finance committee.
“Todd’s experience on city council has been invaluable and his instructional knowledge will be very important as we move forward,” Crawford said. “We appreciate Todd’s willingness to support council and the city during this period of state and national emergency.”