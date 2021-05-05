CIRCLEVILLE— The voters have spoken and if results hold up, Todd Brady is the Republican nominee for third ward city council, following the Primary Election.
In a low turnout election that saw just 47 ballots cast, Brady defeated his opponent, Josh Ford, 35 votes to 12. There are 2,119 registered Republican voters in the third ward. The results are unofficial until certified by the Pickaway County Board of Elections who will meet at 9 a.m. on May 19.
Brady thanked Ford for running and those that turned out to the polls.
“I like Josh and he’s a community-minded guy and I thank him for his service,” he said. “I thank everyone who came out and voted. Even though it was a low turnout, those people took the time to come out and vote and I appreciate it.”
Brady will now face Zack Brooks, the democratic nominee, in the Nov. 3 General Election. Brady has been a council member since 2017 and previously held a seat from 2009 to 2015.