Brooks Announces Candidacy For Circleville Mayor

CIRCLEVILLE – Zachary Brooks has announced his candidacy for mayor of Circleville.
Brooks, 24, a Circleville High School alumnus Class of 2017, has lived in Circleville all his life.
Brooks and his wife Rachel own Studio One over on Franklin Street. He said they love giving instrument lessons full-time and working with the kids in the community.
Brooks is the only candidate in the Democratic primary election for Mayor.
Republicans Michelle Blanton and Dave Horning are candidates in the GOP primary for mayor.
The primary election is being held on May 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The deadline for voter registration is April 3. Early Voting begins April 4.
November’s general election is Nov. 7.
Brooks said he offers a fresh perspective to City Hall.
“I decided to run for mayor because I believe that I can bring a fresh perspective that this community needs,” he said.
Brooks said if elected mayor, he would pursue policies that benefit every part of tow.
“I’m most concerned with economic growth and how we can help not only bring in new housing and industry to the community, but also improve on some of the areas that historically have been forgotten,” he said. “That means beautifying more than just downtown; we have to help the areas that haven’t gotten the attention that they deserve over the years so that the entire community can grow and nobody gets left behind. That also includes finding new ways to build up our budget so that it doesn’t continue to drain the pockets of already struggling citizens.”
Brooks looks forward to the campaign trail.
“I look forward to meeting with members of the community, and wish everyone the best of luck,” he said.
This is not Brooks’ first bid for office. Republican Todd Brady defeated Brooks in the race for Circleville City Council’s third ward of 335 votes (69.5 percent) to 147 votes (30.5 percent) in the November 2021 ballot.
