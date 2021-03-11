CIRCLEVILLE — After 50 years, the Brooks-Yates School is closing as students are now being served in the classroom in different and better ways.
The Brooks-Yates School, which was first established in 1961, provides personalized educational planning and services for students with developmental disabilities from all four Pickaway County Public Schools through the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Recent pushes for inclusion now leave the segregated classroom with four students. In total, 188 students are served through the Pickaway County Board of Disabilities.
“We will be working with three districts, Logan Elm, Westfall and Teays Valley, to transition the remaining three students to their least-restrictive environments,” Heather Foll, community connections coordinator for the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, said.
“Although the segregated class will no longer be in existence, the support of the Brooks-Yates School staff will still be there for these students within their new classroom setting. A total of two intervention specialists and four educational aides will transition into positions to help support programs that will provide supports and services to all students with and/or without disabilities in their school district and community.”
Mike Pelcic, Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent, said when Fannie Brooks and Mary May Yates started the school, things were different.
“At that time, a student with disabilities could be excluded from education,” he said. “Since then, laws have changed and there’s a big movement for inclusion so students can get a free and appropriate education. That started the change from specialized schools to the public school districts. You go back a few decades ago and every county board in the state was running an education program and today, less than half operate a school. Even those still operating their schools, enrollment has been declining for years.”
Pelcic said around 2013, they started noticing the drop in enrollment and they knew it would be a matter of time.
“It was only a matter of time before enrollment would decline to a point that it’s not feasible to run a school,” he said. “Four kids don’t make a school and they really don’t make a classroom.”
In 2016, with only 12 students enrolled, the Brooks-Yates School moved from a physical location on Pickaway Street, which is now occupied by Pickaway County Jobs and Family Services, to Teays Valley to consolidate space and better serve the smaller class size.
“The size reduction has happened due to students graduating and from students transitioning back to their home school districts over the past five years,” Foll said. “It is also worth recognizing that schools are making efforts to include all students and expand their continuum of services within their own district. We are especially proud of our four districts here in Pickaway County for their efforts toward inclusion.”
The supports and services being provided include additional mentoring for teachers and classroom stats in interventions, structure, curriculum modification or development. The Board of Developmental Disabilities will also encourage creating a classroom where all students belong that promotes community and develops relationships between the schools and assist schools in building independence in these students as they transition to adulthood.
“Brooks-Yates School currently serves 188 students through the Pickaway County Board of DD and continues to focus on inclusion and belonging,” Foll said. “Teaching others how to navigate and change cultures to support all students is a top priority.”
Pelcic said they’re still employing their intervention specialists and paraprofessionals to help students and the staff at the schools.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to support those students where they are being educated,” he said. “We’re still providing resources to help those students learn; it’s just in a different environment now. Brooks-Yates continues on, it just has a different look and we’re not operating a school.”
Foll wanted to recognize and share in appreciation for the staff of the school.
“Brooks-Yates would like to recognize and show appreciation for the time, hard work and dedication of staff members from the past and present that have been a part of the journey to inclusion,” she said.
“The community of Pickaway County has shown and continues to show support throughout the years of this growth and opportunity. Although the educational path looks different, Brooks-Yates is not gone as their staff continues to support students with disabilities. Brooks-Yates honors the end of the segregated classroom as it once served its purpose, but also celebrates exciting new beginnings on a paved road to inclusion.”