CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council heard testimony this week on a proposed senior living development happening on the north side of Circleville.
The purpose of the public hearing was to hear testimony to rezone a 34-acre property. The property is north of Morris Road and East of Atwater Avenue. Brown Memorial Home is the applicant requesting the change from residential (R-2) to Planned Unit Development (PUD).
Terry Frazier, city service director, said the Planning and Zoning Commission previously recommended approving the zoning change with the condition the applicant address recommendations and comments in the plan, which they did.
Nathan Carter, administrative and chief executive officer of Brown Memorial Home, shared why they wanted the project. Carter said they’ve learned through the COVID-19 pandemic that they want to spread out their residents in order to serve the community better.
“We’ve been in operation for 126 years and we want to really set us up for success, so we can continue to do that for another 126 years,” he said.
Carter said the plan would call for independent living condominiums and support services like an indoor pool, indoor movie theater set up, meeting rooms and other features. They’d also have a skilled nursing and assisted living facility on the property and two small-business structures to house small medical offices or specialty offices.
In total, the amount of beds that they would serve would double over their current capabilities with approximately 40 people in independent living, 60 to 65 beds in skilled nursing and 30 in assisted living. Carter said he’d expect the workforce to also double from roughly 70 employees to about 140 to 150 employees.
“Once we get that project done, we’d turn our existing facility into a hospice center, which is something our community desperately needs,” Carter said. “Hospice is a growing service not many people talk about, but it’s fantastic to have at the end stage of life and there’s not one in Pickaway County. With that, we would truly have a full continuum of care.”
Carter said the new facility could attract more people from Chillicothe or Columbus who are looking for a “smaller town feel.”
“With that, we’ll need a lot more single family homes and if we can get the independent living going, we’ll free up properties that single families can move into the homes and let them enjoy their golden years in a maintenance-free home,” he said.
Carter said he wanted to keep the facility in Circleville due to the history and they don’t want to leave the community, but if the zoning is approved, they would.
“In order for us to be a viable business to continue serving the community, we have to diversify our operations and spread out some of our risk to other service lines, which is what we’re looking at doing,” he said.
Gary Smith, owner of G2 Planning and Design, shared specifics in terms of layout, design and other parts of the project. He also addressed some of the concerns from residents.
One resident shared via email that they had concerns about what would be next to his property potentially and how his property could be overlooking an unsightly area of the property, such as a dumpster. However, Smith said those would be out of view and that they would use trees along the property to help buffer the property.
“One of the things we try to do is put like uses up against like uses,” he said. “We do have some trash facilities there and one of the things we do from a standard standpoint is all the dumpsters have to have an enclose, such as a wall or fence, and they have to have landscaping around that. None of the dumpsters will be visible and they’ll appear to be just landscaping from that side.”
Another resident asked about property that he owned that was a former road and if that would be taken via eminent domain as part of the project.
“I have no knowledge of, nor does the service department or the city have any intent with eminent domain with the road [the resident] described behind his home,” Frazier said.