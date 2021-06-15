CIRCLEVILLE — A proposed rezoning and Planned Unit Development (PUD) by Brown Memorial Home is no longer moving forward.
Brown Memorial Home approached Circleville City Council and held a public hearing last month to rezone 34 acres of land north of Morris Road and East of Atwater Avenue.
In a letter dated June 15 to the city, Nathan Carder, administrator and chief executive officer for Brown Memorial Home, withdrew the request and the application.
“I wanted to inform you that we were notified yesterday evening that we were not approved for the financing in order to purchase the property located at Morris Road,” Carder wrote to the city. “At this time, we must reluctantly withdraw our application for the PUD.”
Carder said they hope to eventually return to the project and thanked the city for their efforts thus far.
“It has truly been a pleasure working with you and the other leaders of this great city,” he wrote. “The pandemic has left its mark on a number of businesses, including ours, and the financial institutions. It is our hope that one day we will be able to turn this idea into reality.”
The plan called for independent living condominiums and support services like an indoor pool, indoor movie theater set up, meeting rooms and other features. Brown Memorial was also planning to have a skilled nursing and assisted living facility on the property and two small-business structures to house small medical offices or specialty offices.
The plan called for approximately double the amount of beds over their current capabilities with approximately 40 people in independent living, 60 to 65 beds in skilled nursing and 30 in assisted living. Carder said at the public hearing that the workforce would have also doubled from roughly 70 employees to about 140 to 150 employees
Brown Memorial Home has been in Circleville operating for 126 years.