CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has promoted a 22-year veteran to the role of chief deputy.
James Brown Jr., a Circleville graduate, started at the sheriff’s department right out of high school and has been a supervisor since 2005. He previously was jail administrator for the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office after taking over the civil division of the department. As chief deputy, Brown is effectively second in command at the sheriff's office.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey spoke about Brown’s dedication and how he prepared for the new role.
“He began working road patrol in efforts to acclimate himself to the needs and concerns of the patrol deputies,” Hafey said. “He went through the same patrol training process as deputies who are new to the agency. This training was by his choice because he believed it would make him a better and more understanding leader.”
Brown said he’s excited for the new role.
“It’s unbelievable that I’m getting the opportunity to do it,” he said.
Brown has been working on professional development and has had a good time learning the ins and outs of road patrol since he didn’t have that experience previously.
“It’s probably the most fun working within the sheriff’s office to be out there and make the difference daily,” he said. “I hadn’t been on the road before and it makes me more well-rounded to suit this role. I have a taste of what the job is like and I can understand what they’re going through when they’re out there.
The thing I like the most about working the patrol side is that no day is ever the same. One day, we went from an accidental shooting, to a scam call, to a bad accident. You’d have other days where you’d go out and look for criminal activity and serve subpoenas and it’s a low-key day.
Other days, it’s call to call to call and there’s no time to do community engagement and be seen by the public. I think the most unique thing is that no day is ever the same. Working in management, it’s the same, minus the critical calls you’d go to."
Brown said when he started at the sheriff’s office, he didn’t think he’d get to this place.
“Looking back now, I was a kid and I had a lot of growing up to do,” he said. “I didn’t know I wanted to be this involved; I just wanted to do the job and do what I could do. I never strived to be where I am at that time. It took maturing and learning to enjoy it. I’m passionate about it now. At first, it was just a job, but things started happening and I am where I am now.”
Brown said he hopes to bring the success he had in the last six months as jail administrator to the new role and the entire sheriff’s office.
“The biggest thing that I want to try to accomplish is try to bring the positive energy that I had while I was jail administrator,” he said. “I had a lot of good things going for us. I hired five people in five months; morale seemed to be improvement; I took their safety into consideration and was able to get them tools they need. I hope to carry that momentum across the board at the sheriff’s office.”
Brown said he feels like people know who he is and what to expect, which is to be the very best he can be for Pickaway County and its residents.
“I think a lot of the people that know me know I’m a genuine person and I do the best I can do. We’re going to continue to provide the best service we can for the citizens,” he said.