CIRCLEVILLE — Members of the Finance Committee of Circleville City Council met Tuesday night to discuss the 2020 budget.
The committee forwarded the 2020 budget to full council for three readings, the first of which will be heard during Tuesday’s council meeting on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
The budget is about $22,830,000 in expenses with about $18,193,000 in projected revenues. Barry Keller, finance committee chair, shared there is a change in the budgeting process for this year. The 2019 budget was originally $23.3 million before being trimmed earlier this year by $2.9 million.
“Something we’ve done differently is that we have no capital requests in this budget except for those that we’re obligated to in the budget for next year,” Keller said.
Gayle Spangler, city auditor, went fund by fund with the committee to highlight increases or decreases in requests.
“In the general fund there weren’t any significant changes or increases that call for significant attention,” Spangler said.
Historically, City Council approves a budget by the end of the year, as required by law, and then refines it in the spring to make it a balanced budget ahead of the April 1 deadline set by the Ohio Revised Code.
Council traditionally holds the ordinance containing the budget for three readings, approving it during the final meeting of the year, which is Dec. 17 this year. The budget is done in this manner to account for yearend actuals and more accurate revenue projections.
“In January, the city will review the yearend balances and make adjustments to the budget in order to bring the city to the black,” Spangler remarked.
Spangler talked about how the recently approved safety forces levy would impact the 2020 budget and said funds likely wouldn’t start flowing into the account until March.
“We probably won’t see any additional revenue until maybe March and it’ll start trickling in throughout the year,” she added. “As you budget that for 2020 that’s a cashflow thing. Every month we’ll get money in. You might be able to collect the first year $800,000 but we won’t have that amount until December because every month we’ll collect a little bit more.”
Tom Spring, council member and member of the committee, suggested that for the 2021 budget the city revise its budget process so that instead of taking money away early in the year, council can add to it if the funding is there and the expenditures are justified.
“Wouldn’t it make more sense to say here is the official certificate of estimated resources, based on best estimates for next year, and department heads should submit their budget for up to that amount,” Spring continued. “If you submit more than that, we’ll send it back to you to fix it.
“I get tired of hearing a department head coming to us time after time saying we keep cutting his budget. If he gave us a balanced budget, we wouldn’t have to cut it.”
The certificate is issued by the County Budget Commission and is amended from time to time based as revenues change. For each fund, it shows the beginning balance, the estimated revenues from taxes and other sources for the calendar year, and the total available resources equal to the first two numbers. By law, political subdivisions cannot appropriate money in excess of the certified resources.
Spring said operating costs of an annual recurring nature should be within estimated revenue, not carryover.
“We should receive a proposal that doesn’t exceed current expected revenue,” Spring added. “I think it might be a much smoother process for 2021.”
When it comes to capital projects for the 2020 budget, each committee is hearing from department heads on their prioritization of their requested capital projects. The Finance and Safety committees have already heard from safety forces and the auditor’s office and the Service Committee will hear requests for service projects during its meeting on Nov. 26.
In addition to the 2020 budget, the finance committee forwarded on to council a handful of other pieces of legislation, including an ordinance to start seed money for a Ted Lewis Park improvement fund that comes from funds raised by the Mayor’s Cup Golf events in years past.