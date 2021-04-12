ASHVILLE — Even when they’re not overflowing with donations, space is tight for the Ashville Food Pantry. However, with the community’s help, they’re looking to change that.
The Ashville Food Pantry is currently fundraising for a new building next to the First English Lutheran Church, on the corner of Long Street and Church Street in the village.
The food pantry was first started in 1982 by Inga and Pastor David Koch and since then, local churches have established an executive board that oversees operations for the pantry, which is funded entirely by donations and run by volunteers. From 2010 to 2019, more than 33,000 meals were served to their mostly senior clientele.
Kris Smith, director, said they’re wanting the new building so it’s more accessible, they have more space for both dry goods and refrigeration and freezer space, they can save money on utilities and have off-street parking.
“The building we use was the original parsonage and was at one time where the pastor lived,” Smith said of the facility they currently used at 94 Long Street.
Thecala Acord, co-coordinator for the pantry, said the estimated cost is about $250,000 and they’ve raised most of the funds so far and are in the home stretch.
“The building is going to sit back off the street and we’ll utilize it for parking,” she said. “That way, people don’t have to park in the street.”
Acord said there is clearly a need, citing the three low-income housing developments for those over 65.
“All of them come,” she said. “Close to 60 percent of the people that use the pantry are over 65.”
Smith said in marriages where one spouse dies, things become really tight for the other person.
“They still have rent or a mortgage, gas, electric and water and food is often the last thing on their list to spend their money on,” she said.
Acord said they serve about 150 people per month. Families can attend both fresh produce events each month, as well as receive a monthly food bag.
“At Thanksgiving, we served 162 in an hour and a half and we had the whole block backed up,” she said. “They were backed up to the Cherry Street Diner. We did 150 plus at Christmas.”
One of the bigger donors of the Ashville Food Pantry, the Viking Festival, will now not take place for the second year in a row. That’s something Acord said has hurt.
“They’ve been a huge donor and this is our second year without them,” she said. “Last year, we couldn’t find food in the quantities we needed to buy. So we went to IGA and they’ve been a huge supporter selling us things at cost.”
While food shortages at the beginning of the pandemic were difficult, they’ve now gotten better at serving the people by offering curbside service. It allows them to give their clients a faster and more complete experience.
“Since Mid-Ohio Food Bank said we couldn’t do face-to-face for fresh produce, we started the drive up,” Acord said. “We’ve been doing that and it’s been very successful.”
Smith said they need fewer volunteers and the line moves more quickly with the drive through service.
“We used to bring them in the front and then send them out the back and you would need someone to carry their bags to them,” she said. “It’s an expatiated process since they’re not in here. That’s been a big positive to come out of the pandemic. It gets people in an out in a hurry and we’ve got some wicked steps here.”