CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway Township Fire Department was alerted to a building collapse on Sunday morning with reports of several people being possibly trapped by the fallen structure.
Crews at the Pickaway Township Fire Department were dispatched at 8:27 a.m. Sunday. While in response, further information was given stating the building that had fallen was new and in the process of being constructed.
One person was injured from the incident. More were able to get free of the fallen structure. The one patient that was injured was transported to Berger Hospital located in Circleville. The Pickaway Township Fire Department confirmed the collapsed building was at the DuPont Plant located along DuPont Road.