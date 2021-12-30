CIRCLEVILLE — You may have noticed a new group riding around Circleville the last several months as a new bicycle club has formed.
Ready to Burn Rubber Bicycle Club formed in August of 2021 and has been gathering for rides in Circleville ever since.
Keith Carroll and Toni Nechovski founded the group as a way to spend time with their families and it’s grown from there.
“We started it off with him [Nechovski] riding with his two children and my three grandchildren,” Carroll said.
“All the kids seeing us riding, they wanted to get in, but the problem was not everyone had a bike, so we started buying bikes and fixing them up. There have been a lot of donations to help us fulfill these children’s dreams of having a bicycle and riding with the club.”
Carroll said for him, as a kid growing up in Columbus, having a bicycle was “like having a vehicle.”
“We take it to a different level now,” he said. “We deck them out a little bit with lights and more.”
Carroll said they’re trying to give back to the community.
“A lot of these kids don’t have fathers or big brothers in their homes,” he said. “So we try to be that for them.”
One example Carroll gave is a 19-year-old member of the club whose mother is a big fan of what the club has done for him.
“He can now take a bike apart with his eyes closed,” Carroll said.
“He was headed down a wrong path and we’ve helped him change things around. His mother thanks me every everyday. She says he’s showing ambition and he’s cleaned his language up and is doing all the right things. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Carroll said it’s not just for the kids to come ride, but that parents are welcome too.
“How cool would it be to ride with your parents,” he said.
“Me being a grandfather of three, we have a good time. My twins got a pair of three wheelers for Christmas. I had to keep it a secret from them since they started asking for them in August.”
The club rides frequently and has taken a few long rides, including one through town to Wyngate Senior Living Community and another to Heritage Nazarene Church. They also rode in a 2021 Circleville Pumpkin Show Parade.
“When we ride, we ride,” Carroll said.
Carroll said they’ve received donations for bicycles and other equipment, including pizza for a pizza party they hosted that came out of the pocket of the manager.
“There have been a lot of people who have donated,” he said. “We’ve had people even donate brand new bicycles to the children.”
Carroll said they have big plans for 2022 as this last year was them just getting their feet wet. They’ve now got some experience and are looking to do more.
“We had an event out here to give away some bikes and do some raffles, but now that we know what to expect, it’s going to be twice as big,” he said.
The club meets at different times, when it’s nice. They post notices to their Facebook page and Instagram when they plan to ride and meet up through the power of social media.
“When it’s nice, we ride,” he said. “We like to have a good time.”
The only real requirement to join the group is a headlight and tail light to ride at night, but that’s something the group can provide if people don’t have that.
“There are no excuses,” he said. “If they don’t have a bike, don’t worry, we’ll get them something.”
Carroll said his message is that they want to get kids out from in front of the TV and off their phones and game systems.
“We don’t have that problem here, but we want to get them out, get some exercise, have some fun and meet new friends,” he said.
“There are a lot of things that go on in this town, like drugs and crime, and it’s crazy, so if we can steer the young ones away from all that, then we win.”
As for the kids, it’s real simple why they like riding.
“Keeping our old man young,” Mya, Carroll’s granddaughter, said.