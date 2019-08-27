LOGAN — Good food, great music and family fun times are in store on Saturday, Aug. 31, for everyone attending the Backyard BBQ in Downtown Logan.
The Logan Daily News and presenting sponsor Atomic Credit Union are once again bringing the Backyard BBQ to Downtown Logan. Returning for its fourth year with a great day of family fun.
Kristyl Fulton, events and marketing coordinator for APG Media of Ohio, said the event is a great way for families to get out of the house during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
“We’re very grateful to the City of Logan for allowing us to do something Downtown so that we keep people here over the holiday weekend,” Fulton said. “These are things that keep our communities healthy and allow people fun, family friendly activities to do on the weekends.”
Food vendors serving up their grub include Stone’s Smoked Meats, Hatfield’s Fries, Cheese Louise, Chef Moe’s, Da Que BBQ, Say Cheese, Mount Airy Beef, Legendary Eats Nachos and Dr. May’s Thai Kitchen.
United Way of Hocking County, which supports local agencies that improve the lives of residents, will be operating the Classic Brands Bud Light Beer Garden, and they will be receiving proceeds from any beverages sold that evening.
Lancaster area band, Hollow Point II, will take the stage on Main Street at 4 p.m. with their 70s and 80s classic rock sounds. Two members are from the original Hollow Point Band Stephine Diamond lead vocalist, rhythm guitar and keyboard and drummer Bryan South. Vinnie Fasone bass and vocals; and Paul Brown, guitar, make up the remaining members.
Meet our feature band Eclipse (Akron Ohio’s Classic Rock Choice) — playing songs from Journey, Bon Jovi, Billy Idol, The Cars, Foreigner, Boston, Led Zeppelin, Genesis, Rush, Styx, Deep Purple — the groups you know and love.
Eclipse creates a phenomenal live music experience through a spot on performance that will blow you away. This talented group has developed a successful and constantly growing following of classic rock fans throughout Ohio.
The band promises to rock the listeners from the first note to the last covering songs from the early days of Classic Rock through the best of the 80s.
While there will be some seating available at the concert stage, Fulton suggests attendees bring their own comfy lawn chairs to ensure a seat, and said everyone is welcome to get up and dance during the show.
Several sponsors have made this event possible year after year. The presenting sponsor this year is Atomic Credit Union.
Gold sponsors include Hocking Valley Community Hospital; Hocking Hills Tourism Association; and Sleep Inn MainStay Suites of Logan; Silver sponsor is Hocking College; Signature sponsors are Hamburg Fireworks, Hawk’s Nest in the Hills and Logan Care and Rehabilitation; Bronze sponsors are Fraun’s Service Garage, Irish Ridge Cabins, G&J Pepsi, WLOH The Wolf Radio, Crestview Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing, Bay’s Food Market.