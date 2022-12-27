CIRCLEVILLE — Tyler Callihan’s last day as a USPS mail carrier is tomorrow, something that the customers he serves wouldn’t let go by without a "little" celebration.
Somewhere between 250 and 300 people celebrated Callihan’s retirement at a surprise party at the Pickaway Country Club on Dec. 17, surprising Callihan with money they’d collected from people along his mail route, two cakes and a scrapbook of memories from those he’d helped in his 33 and a half years on the job, the last 28 on the same route. Local resident Doug Baker even has a few signs congratulating Callihan on his retirement in his yard.
Callihan, 62, retires on Dec. 30. He began his working career after doing shift work at the former RCA plant, something he admits he didn’t really like.
“I had a friend, Shelby Keller, who was a postal carrier and she told me to take the civil service test and try to get on as a mail carrier,” he said. “Everyone starts out part time and I was going from a full time job at RCA and my wife was six months pregnant at the time. It was a tough decision but one of the best I’d ever made. It’s been a great career.”
Callihan never set out to be a mail carrier but he found he got attached to his customers along his route.
“They’re like family to me,” he said. “To be a mailman in the town you were born and raised is pretty special. My parents live just off my route so I’ve been able to go to their house for lunch everyday. It’s nice to see them almost every day and to get some home cooked meals. I’ve really been blessed.”
Callihan said he still really enjoys the job but figures it’s time to hang it up.
“I don’t have any immediate plans as far as travel but when it warms up I do plan to golf and I have a honey do list of projects around the house I’m going to try to tackle,” he said.
He also acknowledged the adjustment going into retirement.
“I’ve been working since I was 16-years-old,” he said. “I just hope I don’t drive my wife too crazy but I’m looking forward to it. I hear that January is suppose to have really bad weather so I’m glad I’m not going to be out in it.”
The circumstances to his retirement party came together as two separate groups of people were separately thinking about his pending retirement come Labor Day.
John Ankrom and Renee McIlroy, two people on his route, independently talked to other people in the neighborhood and eventually got both groups together to plan the party at the Country Club.
“Janice England and Christy Strutz are on his route and we were talking about his retirement and said we needed to do something,” McIlroy said. “Tyler has been our mailman since we moved here and he’s always been friendly. John then said something to [McIlroy’s husband, Don] about doing something and he told John that we were working on something. We then tossed around some ideas of what to do and we wanted to acknowledge everything he’s done for us over the years and how much he’s appreciated.”
McIlroy said Callihan had done things like look for lost dogs, lend a helping and and many credit him with saving a life after a customer of his didn’t put a bag out for her mail.
As Sally Arledge, the daughter of the woman in question explains it best, about 10 yeas ago her mother lived on Lawnwood Court, where she had since the 1960s and Tyler was her mail carrier. They developed a system since Arledge’s mom Ginny Wilson was in her 80s and couldn’t get out to reach her mailbox. That system is what led Callihan to call the police after noticing it wasn’t put in place.
As it turns out Wilson had fallen the night before, after Arledge had visited her, and laid there until Callihan went there the next day.
“Tyler was the first one to be around her home the next day on his route,” she wrote in a book of memories organized by Ankrom. “He noticed the bag was not hanging beside the door and either this was a sign and knocked on the door or heard her calling from inside. The police or squad got inside because she had a pad connected to them.
Tyler was a true hero that day for sure. It just shows the connection he had to his neighborhood and the care he showed the individual members of his route. My Sister and I are truly thankful that it was Tyler on duty that day and he realized something was wrong.”
Other stories of Tyler's awareness including catching a juvenile burglar, his kindness and thoughtfulness fill his book of memories from residents that wrote in and submitted.
“Everyone seemed to have a story about him, something he did to help the neighborhood out or just being friendly and a great guy to be around,” Ankrom said.
When it came time for the party, McIlroy said they wanted to distribute fliers along his route but had to do it on a day he wouldn’t be delivering the mail for a few days so he wouldn’t find out. She conspired with Callihan’s wife to learn he’d be off for Veteran’s Day on a long weekend and they sprung into action delivering between 350 and 400 fliers to homes on his route.
“It ended up being a really good day and Tyler texted Don and I that night,” McIlroy said. “The mail carrier that delivers to the city offices told them that he was showing everyone pictures from his party. That makes us feel good. I wasn’t sure how we’d be able to pull it off.”
As far as Callihan’s reaction to the day, it’s one he said he’d never forget.
“It was very humbling,” he said. “I was surprised that they would do such a thing. I can’t thank him enough for the time he put into that making the scrapbook and the stories that people shared. It brought back a lot of good memories.”
Callihan had some advice for some up and coming mail carriers beyond dressing warm in the winter and slowing down for ice.
“Treat your customers with respect, show up for work every day and give a good effort,” he said.
At the end of the day doing, that is what makes it all worth it.
“I’ve worked with a lot of great co-workers and I’ll really miss them and my customers,” Callihan said said. “I feel so fortunate to be able to meet such wonderful people.”