CIRCLEVILLE — The 911 service in Pickaway County was once again disrupted after network damage caused by a traffic accident caused an issue with service at Frontier.
Just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning a Nixle alert went out notifying residents that 911 lines were down but the regular non-emergency numbers were working. About 15 minutes later, another alert notified residents that 911 was back up and running using alternate phones inside the dispatch center.
Darrin Flick, 911 coordinator, said they were doing things just like last week.
“We were able within in a few minutes to get the service back,” Flick said. “We don’t have any call data but we are getting all the calls.”
Flick said he was told by Frontier that the issue was a cut to the fiber optic line somewhere in the service area but was not given any more details beyond that.
“We didn’t get a back end explanation as to what happened,” he said. “I’m concerned about this and the commissioners are concerned about this.
There’s also a concern that if they file for bankruptcy and if there’s a lack of customer support now what’s going to happen as they go through that.”
Flick will be speaking with the commissioners on Tuesday to address the situation. He’s already alerted state authorities to the situation last week and again this week.
“I’m meeting with the commissioners on Tuesday to come up with some more forceful means by which to get Frontier to live up to their end of the bargain and to get the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and the Federal Communications Commission involved.”
During last week’s outage, Flick explained challenges of the situation, one of which is that there are no Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) providers that are certified to handle 911 calls so they have to stick with a copper line provider. Frontier is the only such provider for the area.
“After the whole telecommunication industry change decades ago, they were the ones that got this area as the provider,” he stated.
“There are more VOIP providers and other types of providers available through fiber and Internet, but as far as old copper line providers, they’re all we’ve got.”
Flick said he is actively looking for solutions to mitigate the problem.
“We’re hamstrung until next generation 911 comes online,” Flick mentioned.
Bob Elek, director of Public Relations for Frontier Communications, issued a statement following the outage on the situation.
“Today’s outage was caused by damage due to a traffic accident with an American Electric Power pole and electric lines to which Frontier’s fiber optic cables were attached,” Elek said. “The fiber cables were cut, disrupting services which include 911 service in the impacted area. The damage is currently under repair by AEP and Frontier and all services are anticipated to be restored no later than this evening. Frontier identified the damage at 9:15 a.m. this morning and immediately rerouted 911 calls that would normally be sent to the affected Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP), initiated repairs with AEP, and maintained contact with 911 agencies. Frontier regrets any inconvenience to customers served by those lines.”
As of approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the system was back up and running.