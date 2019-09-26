CIRCLEVILLE — Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. the Park District will be hosting Canal Days at Canal Park!
There will be live music by The Wayfaring Sons; nature displays with information on Native Americans, canal history, butterflies, bees and so much more; craft vendors, which will include a live chainsaw demonstration and a live spoon carving demonstration; games and activities for kids and adults; a corn hole tournament to raise money for Girl Scout Troop 2990; and two food truck vendors selling BBQ and shaved ice!
Remember that all children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. In the case of severe weather, the event will be cancelled. Keep updated on possible cancellations by following us on social media @PickawayParks; or visit the event page on Facebook by following this link https://www.facebook.com/events/863974654001402/