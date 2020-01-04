CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections have certified the races for the March 2020 primary election.
Not much changed following certification as most of the candidates are still on the ballot and eligible.
Among those not on the ballot that filed are a candidate for Pickaway County Coroner and two candidates for the Commercial Point Charter Commission and two ballot issues for the Village of New Holland.
Michele Lockard, director of the Pickaway County Board of Elections, said the full list with presidential candidates should be completed next week.
“They have through the end of Tuesday to let us know about those candidates and we’ll update the list after that,” Lockard stated.
In the race for Pickaway County Commissioner, Harold Henson, a Republican is the only candidate on the ballot for the seat that’s term starts on Jan. 2. Dale Hoover and Gary Scherer, both Republicans will be on the ballot for the other seat that commences on Jan. 3.
Sheriff Robert Radcliff, a Democrat, is the only candidate to file in the primary as Sheriff, as is Matthew Hafey for the Republican Party. Both men remained on the ballot following certification.
Judy Wolford, a Republican, is the only candidate to file for Pickaway County Prosecuting Attorney as are fellow Republicans James Dean for Pickaway County Clerk of Courts, Chris Mullins for Pickaway County Engineer, and Ellery Elick for Pickaway County Treasurer. Democrat Joyce Gifford is the only person in both parties to file for Pickaway County Recorder. Shelly Harsha is the only candidate to file for judge of the Juvenile & Probate Division of the Pickaway County Court of Common Pleas.
John Ellis is the only candidate in Pickaway County races who did not have his petition certified by the board for Pickaway County Coroner.
In addition, a Republican and Democrat have filed for the primary in Pickaway County for the U.S. House 15th District seat — incumbent Steve Stivers, a Republican and Daniel Kilgore, a Democrat. Also filing was Shelby Hunt, a Republican and Joel Newby and Democrat.
In the State Senate 20th District, incumbent Tim Schaffer is the lone Republican candidate and Christian Johns is the lone Democrat on the ballot.
In the 78th District seat for State Representative there is a single Democrat on the ballot — Charlotte Owens and three Republicans, Aaron Adams, Bobby Mitchell and Brian Stewart. No changes occurred in this race, following certification.
In the State Representative seat for the 92 House District, previously occupied by Scherer who was term limited, Caleb Johnson and Mark Johnson, both Republicans and Beth Workman, a Democrat, have all filed.
In addition to candidates, there are a number of issues filed for the primary election.
The Logan Elm Local School District has filed two tax renewal levies on the ballot, the first is a one percent income tax, commencing on Jan. 1, 2021 for a five-year term and the other is a property tax levy that is 2.4 mills with a five-year term commencing in 2020. The income tax provides for current operating expenses and the emergency property tax levy provides for emergency requirements of the school district.
The Village of New Holland has one certified property tax levy on the ballot, a one mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining and operating the cemetery. Two of the three new Holland issues were not certified, the first is a one-year five-year levy for maintaining and operating the cemetery and the other is a 0.7 mil levy for five ears for current operating expenses. The Village also filed an additional property tax two mill, five year term for police operating expenses.
The Village of Commercial Point has filed a proposed charter on the ballot. Eight of the candidates that filed for the commission were approved by the board — Kay Anderson, John Beard II, Monique Brown, Sandra Crego, Donald Hill, Adam Koeth, Paula Kuzelka, Margie Ann Weaver. In total up to 15 members can be chosen to serve on the charter commission.
The board did not certify candidates Duane Crego and Nancy Geiger for the commission.
The deadline to apply as a write-in candidate is Monday Jan. 6. Feb. 18 is the deadline for voter registration. Early voting begins on Feb. 19. The election will take place on March 17 and polls will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.