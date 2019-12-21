CIRCLEVILLE — The deadline for candidates running in partisan races for 2020 has passed with Pickaway County certification to come on Dec. 27 at 9 a.m.
The certification is open to the public and the Pickaway County Board of Elections will review all the applications to ensure they were properly completed.
In the race for Pickaway County Commissioner, Harold Henson, a Republican is the only candidate to file for the seat that’s term starts on Jan. 2. and Dale Hoover and Gary Scherer, both Republicans filed for the other seat that commences on Jan. 3.
Sheriff Robert Radcliff, a Democrat, is the only candidate to file in the primary as Sheriff, as is Matthew Hafey for the Republican party.
Judy Wolford, a Republican, is the only candidate to file for Pickaway County Prosecuting Attorney as are fellow Republicans James Dean for Pickaway County Clerk of Courts, Chris Mullins for Pickaway County Engineer, John Ellis for Pickaway County Coroner and Ellery Elick for Pickaway County Treasurer. Democrat Joyce Gifford is the only person in both parties to file for Pickaway County Recorder.
A single Republican and Democrat have filed for the primary for the U.S. House 15th District seat. Incumbent Steve Stivers, a Republican and Daniel Kilgore, a Democrat are the only candidates to file in Pickaway County.
In the 78th district seat for State Representative there is a single Democrat that filed, Charlotte Owens and three Republicans, Aaron Adams, Bobby Mitchell and Brian Stewart.
In addition to candidates there are a number of issues filed for the primary election.
The Logan Elm Local School District has filed two tax renewal levies on the ballot, the first is a one percent income tax, commencing on Jan. 1, 2021 for a five year term and the other is a property tax levy that is 2.4 mills with a five year term commencing in 2020. The income tax provides for current operating expenses and the emergency property tax levy provides for emergency requirements of the school district.
The Village of New Holland has filed two property tax renewals, the first is a one-year five year levy for maintaining and operating the cemetery and the other is a 0.7 mil levy for five ears for current operating expenses. The Village also filed an additional property tax 2 mill, five year term for police operating expenses.
The Village of Commercial Point has filed a proposed charter on the ballot. Ten candidates filed for the commission, Kay Anderson, John Beard II, Monique Brown, Duane Crego, Sandra Crego, Nancy Geiger, Donald Hill, Adam Koeth, Paula Kuzelka, Margie Ann Weaver.
Feb. 18, 2020 is the final day for voter registration; the primary election takes place on March 17, 2020.