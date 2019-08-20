CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections has certified candidates and issues in the county and village races for the November general election.
There are nine contested races in the county including the one for Ashville mayor, Ashville Village Council, mayor of Commercial Point, Commercial Point Village Council, Darbyville mayor, Darby Township Trustee, Monroe Township Trustee, Teays Valley School Board and Westfall School Board.
Charles Wise, the incumbent, will run against Shawn Demint for the seat of Ashville mayor, while incumbents Roger Clark and Nelson Embrey will run against Darryl Ward for two seats on Ashville Village Council.
In Commercial Point, Gary Joiner and Allan Goldhardt will run for mayor’s seat and Burnis Combs II, Tracy Joiner, and Scott O’Neil will run for two seats on village council.
In Darbyville, Keith Howard and Philip Tramel, II will compete for the mayor’s seat.
In Darby Township, Ned Musselman and Clyde Ohnewehr are competing for one trustee seat.
In Monroe Township, Jake Morrison, Richard Phillips and Michael Williams are all running for one trustee seat.
Four people, Bill Clay Roxanne Davis, Karen Karshner and Bill McGowan are up for one of three seats on the Teays Valley school board.
In Westfall, Larry Carfrey, Judy Cook Casey Pringle, Mark A. Ruff and Zachary Ruoff are competing for three seats.
Many races across the county have certified candidates that are running unopposed. However, in the races for South Bloomfield mayor, Tarlton mayor and Tarlton Village Council, no candidate was certified. The same holds true for Harrison Township Fiscal Officer, Madison Township Fiscal Officer, Perry Township Trustee, Adena School Board Member, Miami Trace School Board Member and Southwestern School Board Member.
The remaining positions, including many township trustee and township fiscal officer positions have one candidate certified for the ballot who is running unopposed.
The races in the City of Circleville were certified earlier this summer, the only contested race is that of Circleville mayor in which Republican incumbent Don McIlroy will run against independents Bradley Prickett and Chuck Taylor. Circleville also had certified its ballot issue for an additional income tax levy of 0.5 percent to be used for the operation and maintenance of safety forces.
Several tax initiatives also will appear on November ballots.
The Village of New Holland has two levies on the ballot, a .7 mill, five-year renewal for street repair and construction and an additional 1.5 mill, five-year levy for emergency medical service.
Deercreek Township has a 1-mill continuing property tax replacement levy for cemetery operations. Jackson Township has an additional five-year property tax levy for 2.5 mills to go toward street construction and repair. Perry Township has a property tax levy that will replace two existing levies of a rate of 2.5 mills for five years, excluding the village of New Holland, for road construction and repair. Scioto Township has an additional, continuing property tax for fire and EMS service.
The Logan Elm School District has two renewal levies. The first is a 2.4 mill, five-year levy to provide for emergency requirements of the district. The second is a 1 percent earned income tax renewal for five years for current operating expenses.
The Sterling Joint Ambulance District has two renewals, both current expenses levies, for 1.5 mills and five years each.