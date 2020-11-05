CIRCLEVILLE — Following Tuesday’s unofficial election results only one local race, Pickaway County Sheriff, is too close to call.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff and his challenger Matthew Hafey both await the final result on Nov. 18 with more than 1,100 potential outstanding votes to be counted. Currently Hafey, the Republican challenger, is leading with 13,694 votes (50.48 percent) to Radcliff’s 13,432 votes (49.52 percent).
“I feel very confident with the results that are already in,” Hafey said. “I think Pickaway County is ready for an improvement to law enforcement. That was shown by the voter turnout and the results we have. Hopefully the remaining votes are counted and they’ll show the same result, that we’ll have a new sheriff in January.”
Radcliff said he was proud of the campaign he ran and his staff for serving the citizens each day.
“I’ve always said the office is not mine and that it belongs to the people and that when they want a change they can do that,” he said. “We’re both in the final stretch and whatever the outcome is we’ll move forward from that and make sure the citizens of Pickaway County are taken care of.”
Brian Stewart, current Pickaway County Commissioner who is running for Ohio House District 78, thanked the voters of the six counties involved, including his family. Stewart, a Republican, won the vote 41,440 (72.6 percent) to Charlotte Owens, a Democrat, 15,613 (27.4 percent.)
“We got the support of Republicans, democrats, independents and everyone in-between,” Stewart said. “I’m excited to go to Columbus and fight for you … I look forward to fighting for this district with more jobs, more broadband internet, the values we share and value in Ohio 78.”
Stewart said it was especially humbling to receive the Pickaway County support. In Pickaway County Stewart received 11,993 votes (73.41 percent) Owens’ 4,345 votes (26.59 percent.)
“I’m really humbled to have won by such a big margin across all six counties but it’s really gratifying to get 73 percent of the vote in Pickaway County where people know me best,” he said. “To have done the things we’ve done over the last eight years to make the community a better place and to get the support by the widest margin I’ve ever gotten really means a lot and is a testament to the work Commissioner [Harold] Henson, Commissioner [Jay] Wippel and I have been able to do together.”
Mark Johnson, the Republican nominee, received 34,033 votes (66.9 percent) to democrat Beth Workman’s 16,810 votes (33.1 percent) in the race for Ohio House of Representatives. In Pickaway County Johnson received 7,499 votes (72.18 percent to Workman’s 2,890 votes (27.82 percent.)
“We had a good night for sure and I believe I’ve run a positive campaign and I believe that negative campaigning doesn’t get you there,” Johnson said of his campaign. “I look forward to serving the people of the district. We have several issues coming up that are important. I want to be an asset to the caucus and I believe there will be a lot of positive things coming for Pickaway County and the rest of the district.”
Johnson said he received a lot of help in his campaign, something you can’t win without.
“Candidates are not always the only reason why they won,” he said. “You can’t win without a lot of help. The Pickaway County Women’s club and the Pickaway County Republican Party are all great people. There great people in this district. I want to be available to everyone’s concerns. I look forward to uniting the people of the district and now that the elections over it’s time to get to work.”
For Ohio State Senator in the 20th District Republican Tim Schaffer received 118,022 votes (69.8 percent) to Democrat Christian Johnson’s 51,067 votes (30.2 percent.)
Schaffer received 12,145 votes (74.47 percent) to Johnson’s 4,163 votes (25.53 percent) from Pickaway County Voters.
“Thank you for the faith and the honor to represent you,” Schaffer said after the results were announced. “I work very hard to represent our shared values at the Statehouse, make sure we have a low-tax state and remove overly-burdensome regulations that hinder job growth so our entrepreneurs can thrive. My goal is to keep government out of your way as we restore our economy and help provide the tools to our businesses and job-producers so they can be successful.”
Steve Stivers, who was reelected to the 15th Congressional District shared his thoughts following his victory Tuesday. Stivers received 236,473 votes (63.4 percent) across the district to his opponent Joel Newby’s 136,286 votes (36.6 percent.)
“This year has been unlike any other, and I’m incredibly grateful that the voters of the 15th District have put their trust in me to help get our communities back on track,” Stivers said. “I’ve heard, loud and clear, about the importance of working together to solve the problems facing our nation and I’m ready to get to work. From overcoming the pandemic, putting people back to work and ensuring that Main Street businesses can thrive, to making strategic investments in our infrastructure and getting our spending under control, there are plenty of issues that we have to address. But, we won’t be able to accomplish anything without coming together and finding common sense solutions.”
“It’s an honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio, and I promise to work hard every day to make you proud,” he added.