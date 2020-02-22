CIRCLEVILLE — The cannon that sits out in front of Memorial Hall will be getting a face lift courtesy of the Pickaway County Soldiers Monumental Association.
The non-profit group is set to spend about $16,000 to refurbish the cannon and replace the carriage for the Civil War era cannon.
Sid Liming, president of the Soldiers Monumental Association, said they’ll be changing the carriage will be changed from a wooden structure to a metal one.
“The whole structure is wood and it’s disintegrating,” Liming stated. “It’ll be aluminum and steel carriage. All of it will be redone and it’ll be just like the one at High Street Cemetery. It’ll be maintenance free and maybe in 30 years it’ll have to be touched up or something like that. The wood wasn’t treated lumber it was just painted.””
Liming said he expects to have the cannon back in about six months.
“We originally purchased this from Gene Hall,” he added. “We dedicated it in 2004. We’ll also be building a new platform so it’ll sit up a little higher and people won’t be looking down on it through the fence.”
Liming said the group is still fundraising for the project and is offering to put anyone on a bronze plaque that will be kept with the cannon that donates $500 or more to the project.
“Any funding help we can get would be greatly appreciated,” Liming said. “The plaque will be right here along with the cannon.”
The Steen Cannon Company out of Ashland, Kentucky, is refurbishing the cannon. They are the same company that did the work on the cannon located inside the High Street Cemetery.
To contact Liming about the project or more information he can be reached at 740-207-5462.