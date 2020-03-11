MOUNT STERLING — Over the weekend, a man was reported to be overturned in a canoe while boating in Deer Creek State Park located along State Park Road 20. The 49-year-old man was rescued and then transported to Berger Hospital in Circleville.
Tad Anthony Kidd was canoeing by himself on Deer Creek, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. While boating, his canoe capsized. Luckily, Kidd was wearing a phase-frequency detector of PFD which helped first responders find his whereabouts.
A local fisherman was able to find Kidd in the water taking him to the beach area soon after. ODNR stated that emergency medical services were able to get him into an ambulance which then took him to Berger Hospital in the City of Circleville.
ODNR stated that while the weather in Ohio is becoming warmer, waterways are still extremely cold. The department has several facts about the cold water boating that locals can visit at watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/coldweatherboating.
Any outdoor activity in cold conditions can put some at risk for hypothermia, according to ODNR. The risk becomes greater while boating because water can bereave the body heat of an individual 25 times faster than air at the same temperature.
Getting wet can also become a risk for hypothermia. If an individual gets wet, i.e. sweat or being immersed, the wind will make them colder as the water evaporates from exposed skin.
ODNR outlines that boaters should prepare for cold conditions before getting on the water. The department states that locals should consider air, water and wind chill temperatures in order to dress accordingly. Wearing layers is also preferred as it can serve a dual purpose; being warm and comfy.