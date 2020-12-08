CIRCLEVILLE— As the temperature drops towards the end of the year Pickaway County Community Action is offering several programs, some expiring on Dec. 30 to residents impacted by COVID-19 on top of their usual services.
Nick Pruitt, CSBG/Energy Director, said PICCA still has most of their CARES Act funding to assist with rent, mortgage, water and sewer funding that runs now through Dec. 30.
“We’ve used about 25 percent of our funding to date so anyone that’s got passed due rent, mortgage or water utility as a direct result of COVID, can contact us,” Pruitt said. “We need employer verification that hours were cut or the position was eliminated as a result of the pandemic. We can absolutely help those people out and we can go back to April and cover expenses from April forward to help cover expenses.”
Pruitt said he’d love to be able to help families with what they qualify for.
“We have a lot of money to spend before the end of the year and if we can help with the rent and the mortgage families can focus on other things,” he said.
Pruitt said PICCA’s other programs including training and education have been a struggle but they’re still ongoing.
“They’ve been a struggle because we’re not able to do face to face meetings but we’d love to get some more people enrolled and we’re working on a virtual or online job training platform that we can launch for next year,” he said. “Even if people can’t attend a live training session they can go online and do some course work and show proof of completion and we can compensate them for it.”
Pruitt said another separate program for people 60 and older with no COVID-19 restrictions they can assist with rent, mortgage, water utility and past due property taxes.
“It’s a small pot of money that’s first come first serve but we can help out some of the elderly in the area if they’ve fallen behind,” he said.
Pruitt said they still have emergency food service for the elderly and people that are quarantine as well as the fresh produce pickups.
“We have a variety of things to help folks navigate all the craziness of the pandemic right now,” he said. “If we can’t do it, we’ll find someone who can.”
Becky Hammond, PICCA executive director, said they’re receiving a lot of questions through PICCA’s newly renovated website.
“They’re asking where they can sign up for services, every day there are three or four questions,” she said. “People can do everything through the website. Sign up for services and get information. It’s a new world and we’re adjusting to it to provide the services we have available.”
Traci Goebbel, energy coordinator, said a lot of the services PICCA has provided historically, such as HVAC upgrades are still ongoing.
“Our contractors are taking social distancing seriously and trying to not disrupt the client,” Goebbel said. “We still have a wait list for the HVAC program, it’s still on waitlist and we’re trying to pair that with housing repair. I think a lot of people don’t know that there’s a long wait for those because there’s a huge need.”
Goebbel said they’re starting a ramp program to help improve access to some houses.
“We’re trying to work out the details but soon we’ll have it for the community,” she said.
Goebbel said they’re always looking for more contractors to participate in their programs for the home repairs, HVAC, insulation.
“There is specific training they have to have and there aren’t a lot of contractors around here,” she said.
For information about individual programs or to sign up for services, PICCA can be reached at 740-477-1655