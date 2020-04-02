CIRCLEVILLE — United States President Donald Trump has signed the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law, a stimulus package aimed to help businesses and people affected by shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the passage of the CARES Act U.S. Congressman of Ohio Steve Stivers (R-15) released a statement on the bill.
“The impact of this pandemic is unprecedented and as such, requires unprecedented action. That is what the House did today in passing the CARES Act. This bill gives desperately needed personal protective equipment to those health care workers and first responders on the frontlines of combatting this crisis, supports our small businesses through additional loans and grants to make payroll and takes care of families in Ohio and across the nation with direct payments and unemployment insurance.”
The CARES Act includes several provisions for businesses and residents including a $1,200 tax credit that will be sent to anyone making less than $75,000 per year.
Stivers shared his views on the CARES Act and some of the things in the bill people should know that they otherwise might not.
“[The Bill] is pretty far-reaching and deals with the economic uncertainty surrounding COVID-19,” Stivers stated. “It has some help for people, for businesses and for the need for more testing.”
Stivers said there are provisions for people who are 1099 employees, allowing them to receive benefits.
“In a few days, 1099 employees will be eligible for unemployment for the first time ever,” he mentioned.
Stivers also touted some of the benefits to small businesses owners might not be aware of.
“There’s a lot of small-business people who might not know of some of the things in the bill that will help them,” he commented. “There are loans available for businesses affected by COVID-19 that will help pay their utilities, employees and pay their benefits for health insurance. If their loans are used in this way, they can then apply for a grant to make those loans forgivable. I think for small business people, that’s really important to them.”
Stivers told The Circleville Herald that small business owners with questions about their relief should visit the Small Business Administration website at SBA.gov.
Stivers said he expects people to receive their stimulus checks sometime later this month.
“Within a few weeks they should see their checks, which I think is really important,” he added.
Stivers mentioned that additional money for testing was another important part of the bill.
“We need to make testing available to anyone who needs it,” Stivers said. “This bill helps make that happen. I’ve heard time and time again of someone who had symptoms but couldn’t get tested and was told to act as if they had the virus. That’s not good enough. We need to get people tested if they’re exhibiting symptoms.”
In addition to testing for COVID-19, Stivers added that there’s funding for research.
“We’ve asked the FDA to move quickly on a lot of things,” he said. “They’ve finally approved the Battelle process to disinfect the masks at full capacity but also to move on viral treatments.”
When it comes to resources for people in rural areas with poor or no Internet, Stivers said the CARES Act has additional funding for PBS to aid in educational programming and the shutdown highlights the need for improvements to rural broadband access.
“We’ve got more work to do on this,” Stivers commented. “[The shutdown] has exacerbated the issue and with so many students at home trying to learn with a device, they can’t use it because they can’t get broadband Internet and that is problematic.”
Stivers said Ohioans are doing their part and that we’re all in this together.
“Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen the best of humanity,” Stivers stated. “Ohioans are looking out for their neighbors and finding new and creative ways to support their communities; everyone is stepping up to do their part. In passing this bill, Congress is doing our part and I was proud to vote in favor of it.”