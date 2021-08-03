CIRCLEVILLE — Voters in Ohio Congressional District 15 have chosen their representatives to face each other in the General Election this November.
The Republicans have chose Mike Carey to represent them while the Democrats have selected Allison Russo.
Russo received 13,585 votes (84.22 percent) to her opponent, Greg Betts' 2,545 votes (15.78 percent) with all precincts reporting.
Carey received 18,655 votes (36.97 percent) with Jeff LaRe receiving 6,724 votes (13.33 percent). Ron Hood received 6,632 votes (13.14 percent) and Bob Peterson received 6,356 votes (12.6 percent).
Russo received 583 votes (73.89 percent) in Pickaway County while her opponent, Greg Betts, received 206 votes (26.11 percent.) In Pickaway County, Carey received 1,736 good for 36.05 percent of the vote. Next largest was Bob Peterson with 977 votes (20.29 percent) and Ron Hood with 850 votes (17.65 percent).
Both Carey and Russo released statements to the media following their wins Tuesday night.
Carey issued the following:
"Tonight, Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party. I could not be more grateful for his support, and I am proud to deliver this win to advance his America First agenda.
To the Republican voters of this district — thank you. I am truly humbled that you have entrusted me with this responsibility and I promise to be the fighter that you deserve in Congress. And to the rest of the voters across the district, I look forward to meeting you and earning your support over the next few months.
I’d like to thank my opponents for running commendable races, and I invite them to join us as we set our sights on November. Ohio can lead the charge to take back the House from Nancy Pelosi and the radical Democrats, but only if we come together and win on Nov. 2.
Finally, I would like to thank all of our supporters, volunteers and donors for helping us earn this victory; my staff for their dedication to this campaign; and most importantly, my incredible family for always standing by my side."
Russo issued the following statement:
I want to say thank you to the thousands of voters across the district who made their voices heard in the Primary Election. I am honored to have their support and now be the Democratic nominee in this critical special election. I got into this race in May because working Ohioans deserve an independent voice fighting for them in Congress. I am deeply grateful to all the voters who are putting their trust in me to fight for them in Washington.
I congratulate my primary competitor Greg Betts on running a thoughtful, issue-driven campaign. He served our country in uniform for more than three decades and now is putting those skills he honed over so many years in our armed services to good use in stepping up to run for office. He inspired folks across OH-15 to get involved in our shared mission of bringing new leadership to Washington, and we will need his help and the help of his supporters in this fight.
For far too long, working Ohioans in this district have not had someone in Congress who is willing to stand up to the special-interest politicians and lobbyists who run Washington. That needs to change. I am the daughter of a single mom who grew up in a working-class town, a healthcare professional who has spent my career helping veterans, the spouse of a combat veteran and former law enforcement officer, the mother of three amazing children and a fighter for my constituents at the Statehouse.
I’ve won really tough districts before because I took the time to listen to Ohioans about what’s important to them, campaigned on issues that would help working families and advocated for good ideas, no matter which party they came from. I know we can do the same again here in OH-15 because other Democrats have before: both Senator Sherrod Brown and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner carried this district.
I look forward to continuing to listen to voters across the district, and making the case to voters that Ohioans deserve independent leadership representing them in Congress. I work for Ohioans — not for a political party and not for special interests. I hope to earn voters’ support in November and be a fighter for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District in Washington.