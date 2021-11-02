CIRCLEVILLE — Mike Carey will be the next Representative to Congress for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District.
Carey defeated his opponent Allison Russo. As of press time with 81.48 percent of precincts reporting, Carey defeated Russo, 86,280 votes (57.66 percent) to 63,354 (42.32 percent). In Pickaway County, the margin was even larger with 8,215 votes (73.77 percent) for Carey and 2,920 votes (26.23 percent) for Russo.
“Tonight, the people of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District have placed their trust in me and I could not me more humbled to represent them,” Carey said following the results.
“Republican, Democrat or Independent, I promise to fight for every person in this district because the problems facing our nation are beyond partisanship and have real consequences for working families.”
The special election is the result of former Representative Steve Stivers stepping down in May to run the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. The unexpired term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.
“Like so many across this district, I was raised in a small town and am a product of a hard-working family,” Carey added.
“Right now, we are all struggling with rising costs and lost opportunities.
That’s why I’ll fight to rein in wasteful spending, create good jobs and ensure high-quality education so parents can build the lives they envision for their children.”
Carey, a Republican, shared his views on the current state of affairs at the federal level.
“Unfortunately, the current leadership in Washington has ignored our values, while unabashedly forcing their radical agenda on us,” he said. “I don’t think there is any question that our country is headed in the wrong direction.
People want change, but government is in the way. As your Congressman, I will work relentlessly to bring that change and make the people of this district proud.”
Russo, in her concession remarks, thanked those who supported her campaign and said she called Carey to offer her support and congratulations for a “hard-fought race.”
“While tonight’s results are not what we hoped for, I am deeply proud of the campaign we ran,” Russo said. “And this fight is just beginning. You deserve more leaders in Congress who will take on the tough fights and deliver for Ohio working families.”
Russo, who said she was “built for tough fights,” said she’s looking forward to “the next one in 2022.”
“We must continue to advocate for workers’ rights, push for affordable healthcare, fight to protect the right to vote and root out the corruption that is robbing Ohio families of their hard-earned dollars. There is too much at stake in Washington for us to sit idly on the sidelines.”