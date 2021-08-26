CIRCLEVILLE — A former Logan Elm High School student now has her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building following her art being chosen for first place in the 15th Congressional District Art Competition.
Genevieve Carstensen, who is now a student at Kent State University, was selected for both first and third place with two of her pieces of art.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery Competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual award ceremony in Washington, D.C. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.
Carstensen said she was excited when she found out she had won and that her artwork would be displayed in the Capitol for the next year. She’s currently studying textile design and is minoring in graphic art at Kent State.
“I'm really excited that they were still able to do the contest this year and it's a great honor to have my artwork in the Capitol building, especially something I worked on all year,” she said.
Carstensen said her project was for her AP drawing portfolio and both her works are around the idea of light or the absence of. Her winning piece is called “Gold Bowl.”
“It was based on the idea of rendering different forms of light and different techniques to render those forms,” she said.
“A lot of my subject matter were objects around the house and how the light was hitting it. This particular one was a wood-lacquer gold bowl. The morning light, it would cast a bright yellow shadow against the wall. I set up my drawing pad. It took a few tries to get the colors and positions right. I did it in colored pencil, which worked well for the nuance in the color and for how the light is diffused against the way.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum, her third-place piece, “Overcast Winter Day,” was about the absence of light.
“It's a water color painting I did of a log pile in our backyard in winter when we got that dusty snow,” she said. “It was the opposite effect that since it was overcast, there was no shadow, so there was an absence of light. I was trying to build it up by using the negative space, the limited color paint to emulate the absence of light that an overcast day has.”
Carstensen she was glad to represent her school during her senior year since she missed out on so many opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It worked out that I ended up doing online school my senior year, homeschool through my school,” she said. “I feel like it worked well for what I was doing. I was able to work faster on other subjects and spend extra time to work on my art and I can see the fruit of my labor on my artwork.”
Carstensen said she felt like she got a lot of practice with life drawing.
“During high school, you do a lot of projects that you'd take a photo and draw it or a reference photo, but with these artworks, I pretty much only worked from life, which is really important when you're trying to hone your drawing skills,” she said.
“You're able to look at the object three dimensionally and it's a difficult exercise to make that two dimensions on paper. Even in doodling, I've seen how that's improved my hand-eye coordination and do it as accurately as possible.”