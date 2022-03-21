CIRCLEVILLE — The newest Circleville Police Officer was sworn in Monday morning.
Kyle Carver, 30, of Amanda, was sworn in by Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy. Carver graduated from Amanda-Clearcreek High School and has spent the last 11.5 years in the Navy working as a medic. He then went to Hocking College and graduated from the police academy.
Carver said he always wanted to be a police officer and when he joined the Navy, that was his hope, but with the war in Afghanistan still going on, medics were needed.
“It was a lot of fun; I worked in a hospital and served with the Marine Corps for a few years and I finished my career at Quantico,” he said.
“I always wanted to be a police officer and work in law enforcement. When I enlisted, they needed medics at the time and I got stuck with it. I stuck it out and loved it and had my fun, but when I got out, I decided to get back to what I originally wanted to do — law enforcement.”
Carver acknowledged that his experience as a Navy Corpsman would help him as a police officer.
“A lot of the experience, having it first-hand when I was attached to the Marine Corps, is going to come into play,” he said. “It’s not going to be anything new. I had a lot of training in the military.”
When it comes to training, Carver said Circleville came highly recommended.
“When I talked to people who are officers, they said Circleville would give me the best training,” he said.
“That was huge for me. It’s also close to home. I rode with these guys one time and I felt like I belonged with them. It was the way they talked with me and included me in everything, I was like, ‘Where do I sign.’
“It’s a good group of guys and I’m excited to get started.”
Carver acknowledged the challenge that comes with the Pumpkin Show Week and is looking forward to being on the other side of that experience.
“It will be a little different working it rather than showing up and taking the kids on the rides and playing some games,” he said. “I’m excited.”
Carver is married and has three children.