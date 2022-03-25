CIRCLEVILLE — A local “adventure cat” has moved on and is one of 64 cats nationwide left in a competition to find America’s Best Cat.
Poseidon, a one-year-old Bengal Cat owned by Ragene Pinson, recently finished first in his bracket and has advanced in the competition that began with over 50,000 cats. A single daily vote was free but voters can purchase additional votes with a donation to PAWS which is an animal rescue organization.
In it’s final week, the competition will name a first place winner who will be awarded $5,000 and be featured in Catster & Dogster Magazine.
Pinson said Poseidon loves to hike, kayak, and go boating.
“He also frequents pet friendly patios in the warmer months,” she said. “People seem to love seeing him out and about, especially when they aren't accustomed to seeing a cat joining in on family activities.”
Poseidon is now in the semi finals, which opened Friday afternoon. Voting is open for him at X . Voting for this round runs through March 31 at 9 p.m.
Pinson said if Poseidon wins, they plan to donate some of their winnings to the Circle Area Humane Society.