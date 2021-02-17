CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City Schools Foundation is midway through their annual fundraiser, “Raise Your Paw”, with this year’s fundraiser being held entirely online.
Evan Debo, communications director for Circleville City Schools, said there has been $12,000 already committed in bets with a little more than halfway to go.
“It’s been a good foray into doing an online auction in this capacity to keep folks safe but still having the connection with the community and putting student artwork on display,” Debo said. “The students have working really hard for it.”
The auction began Monday and runs through Friday night at 10 p.m. The big ticket item is a $1,000 Airbnb gift card that is being raffled off.
“There are still tons of neat things available,” Debo said. “We’re selling 100 tickets for the gift card so you can choose a vacation when and where you want once the pandemic is over.”
Debo said the event is being hosted on the OneCause platform.
“It’s really user friendly,” he said. “As someone who does some online auctions with warehouse overflow companies, you get notified when you outbid, you can set a max bid if you have to go to work or are unavailable and it’ll auto bid for you and you can get email and text alerts.”
Debo said the schools were thankful to their partners and the community for stepping up.
“We’re incredibly thankful to our local businesses for donating packages, experiences and items that go to directly benefitting our students,” he said.
The foundation provides experiences that aren’t funded through traditional means such as scholarships, field trips and extra equipment.
“The core mission statement is enriching education opportunities,” Debo said. “Taxpayers fund the education we provide, but beyond that, if there’s a field trip, added equipment or other kinds of experiences we can provide, this is our pathway to provide those. They’re also heavy in the scholarship game and award scholarships to seniors and recent graduates. We’re helping Tigers, past and present, as a result of this fundraising. They have a heavy hand in expanding things we offer our students and we’re incredibly thankful to their board of directors for everything they do.”
To visit the online auction visit; https://one.bidpal.net/ccsfraiseyourpaw/welcome.