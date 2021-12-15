CIRCLEVILLE — Following the success of the event of Christmas at Pumpkin Show Park, the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce is planning to make it an annual event.
With about 700 people in attendance, Ivory Harlow, chamber director, said it was a success in many ways.
“It brought the community together to celebrate; we collected and donated hundreds of pounds of non-perishable food to Community Cupboards, we had fantastic performances by Artista Rock School, Cedar Hills Bluegrass Boys, Charmion Dance Troupe, and Westfall Swing Choir on the Pumpkin Park Stage,” Harlow said.
In addition to the entertainment and fundraising elements, Harlow said local businesses got in on the act.
“The event also provided an opportunity for local businesses to sell goods in Christmas Village and advertising opportunities by sponsoring the event. Downtown businesses, Sharffs Fashion and Coldwell Banker-Circleville, sponsored the event this year. Rhoads Garden Center provided the beautiful 20-foot tree. Circleville Pumpkin Show Inc., the visitors center and the Pickaway County Ag Society provided personnel and infrastructure to make the event possible. Downtown Business Alliance and Uptown Circleville volunteers worked at the event.”
Harlow said this is the first year for the chamber hosting such an event and they wanted to bring some of the elements back.
“Folks were upset there was not a Christmas parade in Circleville as there had been in years past, when other organizations led the effort,” she said. “The chamber understands a parade is valuable to citizens; we will work on creating one for local families to enjoy next year.”
Harlow said it seemed like the vendors and sponsors were pleased with the event. Harlow also added that Adena Health System sponsored kids' activities, where kids made a variety of ornaments and wrote letters to Santa. Kingston National Bank sponsored free cookies and cocoa to all attendees. The Williams Family brought mini ponies, a calf and a rooster to Santa's Barnyard; the Wilbanks Family brought bunnies. Children visited Santa in Elsea Inc.'s Santa House. The Pickaway County Community Foundation sponsored a caricature artist to create portraits for families to take home.
“Several local merchants contacted the chamber after the event to inquire about next year,” she said. “The chamber will work on expanding the opportunity to additional vendors next year.
"Pumpkin Park is an underutilized, amazing asset in our community. The Chamber hopes to partner with Circleville Pumpkin Show Inc. to host additional events throughout 2022, with the goal of bringing residents together and showcasing our downtown area and local businesses.”
Harlow said it was great seeing the children have a good time.
“Seeing children delighted in Christmas — when visiting the Santa House, petting mini horses in Santa's Barnyard or enjoying tiny marshmallows in their hot cocoa — is the spirit of the season,” she said.
“My favorite part of this event was how many extended families attended together, i.e. parents, grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, adult children.”
Harlow said they are taking feedback from the community on how they can make the event even better in 2022 and to do so by emailing the chamber at chamber@pickaway.com.