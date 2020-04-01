CIRCLEVILLE — While many public entities, agency and small businesses are seemingly closing their doors, the United States Census is still happening per constitutional mandate. The deadline for answering the census has been pushed back, providing more time for locals to answer the questionnaire.
The United States Census has changed the self-response deadline to Aug. 14. However, the census will still happen as mandated in the United States Constitution. While many locals are staying home, this is a great time for community members to answer the questionnaire online or over the phone.
While many public entities are closing doors and limited operations, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will not cancel the mandated census.
In an email sent out to Complete Count Committee members and partners, Partnership Specialist Aaron Dagres notified locals about the changes along with event alternatives. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been ordering different changes to regular businesses and reminding people of social distancing. Through his orders and advice, different outreach events have been canceled as a result as it pertains to the census.
“It is moving forward,” Dagres told The Circleville Herald. “A lot of the response right now is due to the fact that the census is easier than ever to actually do, offering that online response, via phone and through paper questionnaires.”
In his email, Dagres stated that Create-a-thons have been canceled in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
While all previously scheduled events have been canceled, virtual outlets will provide committee members ways to get the message out about the importance of the census.
Virtual video and live streaming services are ways Complete Count Committees are meeting together. Dagres stated in his email to members that they can use outlets to reaffirm the message about the census. Social media will also play a role in getting the message out.
The United States Census Bureau is also looking into ways for partners to utilize the same video conferencing opportunities. Virtual Census Completion office hours were suggested as a way for partners to set up 15 to 20-minute time slots for individuals needing guidance. Census staff can be on a phone call or video chat with someone needing assistance while they complete the census questionnaire if questions come up.
Census representatives are also still contacting schools across the country, even as they are still closed during this time. Some have transitioned to online classroom settings where students call into education forums with teachers. The Census Bureau has published lesson plans for teachers to take advantage of during the current climate.
Several drop in lesson plans have been posted on census.gov/schools to help with the transition. Material and lesson plans include subjects such as history, english, math, geography and sociology.
In his email, Dagres updated Complete Count Committee members on the response rate for several counties in Southeast Ohio. The entire state of Ohio has a 28.5 percent average response rate, 24.5 percent has been responding via the Internet. Statistics for the census were updated as of March 24.
Athens County has been reported to have a 28.5 percent response rate with 24.3 percent being answered through Internet outlets.
Licking County has had a reported response rate of 28.2 percent with 26 percent being done over the Internet.
Fairfield County has a current response rate of 28.6 percent, 25 percent being done over the Internet.
Perry County has a response rate of 25.5 percent, 15.7 percent being done over the Internet. Some areas, such as Perry County, have limited access to basic broadband making the process a bit more difficult for locals to respond via the Internet.
Meigs County was reported to have a response rate of 25.8 percent, 8.3 percent being done over the Internet.
Hocking County was reported to have the lowest response rate out of 88 counties in the state. The response rate has been reported to be 20.3 percent, 18.3 percent over the Internet.
The importance for local community members to answer the census helps provide funding for the next decade. Public offices and administrations, such as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), use census data when providing relief to areas of disaster. Census data taken this year could help provide relief funding after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.