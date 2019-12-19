CIRCLEVILLE — It’s the holiday season and while many will be celebrating this joyous Christmas with their families and friends exchanging presents and feasting on that huge holiday meal, there are some who don’t get holidays off from work.
It’s a known fact that law enforcement, firefighters, and medical staff are on call 365 days a year — the doors at these agencies never close and someone is responsible for working various shifts. For this reason, many do not get to enjoy the holidays with family members.
To show gratitude for those who are working through the holidays, a few dozen Circleville Elementary students took time out of their school day Thursday to offer thanks to OhioHealth Berger Hospital staff.
Evan Debo, communications director for Circleville City Schools, explained the purpose of the Tigers in Ties Club to hospital staff members.
“We’re a leadership group at Circleville Elementary School in our second year,” Debo said. “It’s for boys in grades three through five and we talk about building our Tiger traits of being respectful, being responsible, being safe and being a leader in our schools.”
Debo said the group has different theme days each month and learn soft skills, like shaking hands and making eye contact with those you’re speaking to.
“As we were working together the last couple of months we wanted to come up with an idea for a service project and the boys came in early to make some cards to say thanks for working over the holidays and keeping everyone safe and healthy,” he added. “We know whether it’s police or fire or hospitals; those things don’t take breaks for all things Christmas, Hanukkah and everything in between so we wanted to say thanks.”
Students spoke to hospital staff about what they want to be when they grow up, thanked them for working through the holidays without an extended break, and presented them with thank you cards they made themselves.
“I think it’s a good idea that we do this because they’re helping when they should be on break,” a student said during the event.
Donald Dibenedetto, administrative nurse manager at OhioHealth Berger Hospital, presented one of the students with his badge to wear during the discussion.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect but it was a lot of fun,” Dibenedetto said. “But now we know. It was really cool and neat to see them all. I’m going to share the cards with the rest of the surgery department and the OB department and my peers took cards to share with their departments. It’s fantastic.”
Aaron Conn, assistant principal, said through feedback with the staff that they wanted to work on respect and understanding it.
“That was one of the big motivators,” Conn commented. “A lot of those kids if they see myself or Mr. Harris in the hallway they go above and beyond to stop and shake our hands.
We’ve seen a big impact with respect and overall gentlemanly behavior and to see them be more responsible. The majority of the kids in that group have gone through a big change.”
Conn said it was nice at the event to see a couple of kids who were struggling with it, come forward unprompted to speak and thank the OhioHealth employees.
“There were a couple of kids that struggle with certain behaviors and to hear them talk and thank the employees was great,” he said.