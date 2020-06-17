CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Fire Department has added to their roster by hiring a Circleville High School graduate to the department.
Chance Diehl, 21, graduated from CHS in 2017 and since then, has been working part-time as a firefighter and going to school for his needed education for the department.
Diehl said he’s lived in Circleville his whole life and wanted to join the department to serve the community.
“I’m very excited to be here,” he mentioned. “This will be my first full-time job. I’ve worked part-time for Scioto Township and Pleasant Township in Franklin County and I volunteer at Pickaway Township.”
“This is home and I want to give back to the people here where I’m from,” he added. “Giving back feels really nice and it’s special to be able to give back.”
Brian Thompson, Circleville’s fire chief, said he’s worked with Diehl in the past and he’s gotten to know what kind of firefighter and what kind of person he is.
“He’s a local guy and a really good kid,” he said. “He’s really knowledgeable and is a good leader and in that same respect, is a good follower and does what he’s told. He knows the ins and outs of the fire service.”
Thompson said having Diehl, who has about five more months left on paramedic school, is an asset to the department.
“I think he’ll do well and be in it for the long haul,” he commented.
Diehl credits his high school guidance counselor, Kara Schooley, for helping him on this path.
“In high school, I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life,” he remarked. “She came and talked to me, showed me the opportunities and helped me in this direction and I’ve loved it ever since. It was a great thing for her to do and I appreciate it and her greatly.”
Diehl is engaged to his fiancé, Jasmine. He said he’s looking forward to the challenge the Pumpkin Show brings for local first responders.
“It’s a whole different ball game from what I hear, but I’m excited to get to work and see the other side,” he mentioned.
Diehl brings the department’s numbers up to 13. Thompson said they’re going to be promoting members of the department to fill vacancies in leadership roles and they will start the hiring process on the remaining positions soon now that their current list of candidates has been depleted.
“We’re moving along and it’s slow, but we’re getting there,” Thompson concluded