CIRCLEVILLE — Following the swearing in of four new fire fighters to the ranks of the Circleville Fire Department, the staff is now at 18 personnel and once training is complete, there will be six members on each of the three shifts.
The department hired Tom Glassteeter, Laura Bray, Zachary Reid and Tyler Albaugh. Bray previously worked for Circleville Fire Department, starting part-time with the department in 2018 before leaving last year. Albaugh has been riding with CFD to get hours for his medic qualifications.
Tony Chamberlain, Circleville Safety and Human Resources Director, said the new hires and position of the department is fantastic.
"It's a fantastic opportunity to get this many people in here, get them the proper training they're starting today and get them out on the road," he said. "That will provide us the opportunity to provide the citizens of the city a great service and that's what this is all about. I can't say enough about how excited I am and I look forward to fantastic things."
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson echoed Chamberlain's thoughts on providing a great service to the community. The positions are funded through the first responder levy passed a few years ago.
"Hopefully people see the difference," he said. "We can staff three trucks instead of two and a half. It'll help our community service. People don't like to hear it, but customer service. We try to deliver the best service that we can. We have a very emotional job and we do the best we can to keep those in check to be the best for the community. We're going to keep doing that as long as I am the fire chief."
Thompson said both he and the staff at the fire department are excited for what this means.
"It's been a long time since the city has had these types of numbers and we're excited for these opportunities that are coming together with this, part-time firefighters and potentially a grant down the road for more," he said. "It not only helps us out, and we may not have to call as much equipment on an emergency as we do. It's exciting to now be able to return more of those than we receive."
Thompson said the candidates were great and did well in their interviews.
"By those questions, you can tell how they interject personal life, family, etc. and not only their career experience, but what also they bring from the private sector," he said.
"We have two that have very little experience with fire and EMS experience, but they'll get it here. Bray has experience working here and Albaugh will bring his experience from other departments here as well."
"We've got new equipment coming and new people and I can't complain," he said.
Thompson thanked HR Administrative Assistant Vallarie Dilley for her efforts in helping get the new people hired and being an asset to him and the department.
"She was able to step in and help us and I hate that she couldn't be here for the swearing in because she's been a big part of this," he said. "We appreciate her getting us moving and helping us getting to where we need to be. She's been there helping to take notes with the meetings with other chiefs and framing the department for what we want to do and make our department as successful as they can be."
New firefighters
Bray is a Circleville native and graduated from Logan Elm High School. While firefighting is not a family business, like some of the other members of the department, it’s something in which she has always had an interest.
“It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do for years now,” she said. “It’s giving back and whatever I can do to help someone. It’s always something I’ve been fascinated with. You see that fire truck go by and the excitement, and feel an adrenaline rush.”
Bray returns to the department after quitting during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she missed the job and almost immediately regretted the decision to leave.
"I'm very excited to be back; I missed it," she said. "After I quit, I came back two weeks later and saw if I could come back. This is my passion and I told them I missed it. The day I left, I wondered if I made the right call and I regretted it ever since."
Glassteeter is from Westerville, graduating from Desailes High School. He went to Ohio University and has been a firefighter/EMT for about six months.
"It's something that I've always wanted to do for a long time," Glassteeter said of being a firefighter. "I just never really got around to doing it and now that I'm in my mid-30's, I thought I wasn't getting any younger and I need to start acting on it now. I'm glad to do something for myself and I'm grateful for the opportunity and glad I finally committed to it."
Glassteeter said Circleville presents a great opportunity for him.
"It allows me to do more community outreach, that was a big part of why I wanted to do it growing up," he said. "There were always firefighters coming to school and that would excite me as a little kid. It's a city with a small-town feel and you don't get this opportunity a lot of places. Going to college in Southeastern Ohio, I wanted to get that small-town feel."
Reid is a graduate of Amanda Clearcreek High School in 2015 and currently lives in Amanda. He was raised by his grandparents and has family including his other late grandfather and uncle.
"With those two, I got interested young; although I didn't really pursue it," he said. "Both my grandparents were on squad, so it's in the family and after I turned 21, I decided I want to do it, so I pursued it."
Reid said he chose to come to Circleville because he knows the area and is familiar with the Pumpkin Show.
"My doctor's office and everything is here, so I know it very well," he said.
Albaugh is from Westerville, graduating from Westerville North High School. He said he came to Circleville, familiar with some of the members of the department already.
"I've had friends that have worked here for plenty of years and I'm thankful for the opportunity," he said. "Riding with them has been great. They've been very open and accepting with everything that I need."
When it comes to wanting to do the job, Albaugh said he's gotten sucked into.
"I had a couple friends do it and I thought it sounds cool and better than going to business classes," he said. "I got into it from there and I fell in love and started doing it, I've been doing it quite a while."