CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Fire Department has promoted from within for the newest lieutenant vacancy.
Ryan Gaines, 26, has been the acting lieutenant with the department. He fills a vacancy of another lieutenant who left for a job in Lancaster. Gaines is from Oak Hill, Ohio, in Jackson County, and graduated from Oak Hill High School. Gaines has been with CFD for three and a half years.
Brian Thompson, Circleville Fire Chief, said Gaines was a great firefighter and would serve the city well.
“He’s been acting as a lieutenant for a year and now, he’s where he needs to be,” he said.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy congratulated Gaines at the ceremony.
“I know you’re looking forward to it, your team is looking forward to this and you’re going to be very, very successful,” he said.
Gaines comes from a firefighting family. When he was growing up, he was around the firehouse with his dad and joined the junior firefighter program as a teenager. He’s looking to continue to learn and grow as a firefighter with the new promotion.
“I’m excited to serve the community as best I can in a leadership capacity and hopefully finish my career here serving the city of Circleville,” he said. “I want to continue to expand my knowledge and take more classes to get better at my job. You can never be too comfortable in a leadership capacity or in this job in general. There’s always something to learn.”
Thompson also said it was an exciting time for the department as they’re set to hire four more people for the department and once they are brought through the orientation process, each shift will have six firefighters, which hasn’t been the case in a few years.
“It’s exciting and we’re happy to have Ryan be part of it,” he said.
McIlroy spoke about family, with Gaines having several members of his family, including his wife and two children present.
“We’ve worked diligently to make sure we have more firefighters to not only support our community, but to support each other,” he said. “We’re very excited that we’re going to be able to give them the quality of life they deserve. We want families in Circleville and we want our employees to enjoy their families. With the things we’re doing now, we’re able to reach our goals.”