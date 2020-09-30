CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Fire Department has promoted two of their Lieutenants to the role of Captain this week.
Mike Shroyer, a four-year member of the department, and Micah Reese, a four and a half year member of the department were sworn in this week by Circleville Safety Director Tony Chamberlain.
Shroyer is originally from Hilliard. He worked for smaller departments before coming to Circleville’s department. He said he still loves the job.
“I like the diversity of runs,” he said. “I’ll be on the engine, the medic and the ladder on one day. It can be stressful but it’s nice to be on different trucks so you don’t get stuck on one for years a time.”
Shroyer said the camaraderie is his favorite part.
“I enjoy being here, with the guys, and it’s a good time coming to work,” he said.
Reese is originally from the Amanda area.
“This job, as I tell people, is one of the few jobs in the world where you actually get to help people,” he said. “Often the jobs we do are out of necessity and you’re not doing anything to help the community. It may be necessary but not helpful. This job we’re only showing up when people have a problem and we help them solve that problem. It’s different from most 40 hour jobs you can do.”
Reese agreed with Shroyer that every day is different.
“You never know what you’re going to get,” he said. “You might get the most basic EMS run to a fire. You never know what might happen and that keeps you interesting. It keeps you motivated and focused on what you’re doing.”
Reese said he wants to keep learning as he gains experience.
“In this job if you ever get to the point where you think you know enough then you’re doing something wrong,” he said. “There’s always more to learn and to have a better way to do what you’re doing. You have to constantly learn what’s next, what’s the new thing. Science changes, technology changes and our understanding of it changes. You can’t know everything but you have to learn as much as you can.”
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said both men have been leaders and have helped him in the last year or so as he took over the job as Fire Chief.
“Mike’s been a big asset to the department before I got there and he’s helped me get to where I need to be as far as running the department,” Thompson said of Shroyer. “He’s in charge of the training for all the shifts. We stopped with this last group of putting them into a shift and we did a two-week orientation and then four shifts to shadow on the trucks. Instead of taking four weeks to get through the process.”
Thompson said Reese has been in charge of truck maintenance and supplies in addition to stepping into the leadership role unofficially since last year.
“As the lieutenant on the shift, when they had a captain leave before I got here, he was thrust into that role,” he said. “With all the budget issues of 2019 that position was unfunded until this year. He’s been acting in that capacity all this time. He’s done an amazing job. He’s got a lot of respect from the personnel on his shift, he’s a good manager and since Captain [Brad] Rankin retired he’s taken over vehicle maintenance and ordered supplies. He’s done a great job.”
Currently the department stands at 15 full time firefighters and will likely promote from within some firefighters to the now vacant lieutenant positions. Thompson said they’re planning to hire three more full time firefighters at the first of the year.
“As we work to promote our firefighters to our lieutenants we’re in great shape for the long haul,” Thompson added.