CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Fire Department has been awarded more than $550,00 in grant money for the purchase of a new fire truck.
The department was awarded through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The city will be required to match a portion of the grant to the tune of about $28,000. In total, with the local match the funding for the vehicle will be about $591,500.
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said the grant would be used to purchase and equip a brand new engine and rescue. Currently, the department is using a 1995 engine and a 2001 engine.
“Nineteen years old is our first out engine,” Thompson said. “I sent it to Washington Court House today to get worked on but we’re running the 1995 out right now.”
Thompson said there is quite a process to buying the new vehicle, something he has experience with being on the committee that put together the plan for the newest Pickaway Township Fire Department Rescue that was delivered in late 2018.
“You have to have at least three manufacturers and do the competitive bid process, do specs based on what FEMA says we have to have so it’ll be a bit more expensive,” he explained. “Once we award the contract to whatever manufacturer, they have 365 days for delivery. We’re looking at 14 to 15 months for delivery and then it’ll be ready to roll.”
Thompson said it felt good to receive the funding, and as part of the grant, they’ll be trading in two old vehicles.
“We have to get rid of two trucks the old 1984 open cab and the old 1994 GMC rescue will go away as part of the grant process,” he mentioned. “It’s really excited and I found out when it was posted on the AFG website. I thought I was going to do cartwheels through the restaurant we were at.”
Thompson said the new engine will be for the men and women of the department who do the job day in and day out and that the officers of the department, as well as one person chosen from each shift, will serve on the committee looking at the specs.
“The old trucks, we have don’t have stability control, air bags and they’re far less safe,” he remarked. “We have trucks that leak and are older than them. It’s exciting to show them what we’ll be getting.”