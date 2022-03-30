CIRCLEVILLE — The newest Circleville fire truck has arrived and is to be put in service this spring.
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said the truck still needs some additional outfitting, including the compartment racks that will store tools and equipment.
The truck is designed to be a combination rescue and engine, meaning it will serve the dual purpose of fighting fires by pumping water and also holding gear necessary for extracting people from vehicle crashes and other accidents.
The 2021 Rosenbauer fire truck cost the city about $28,000 of the $591,000 total cost for the truck.
Among the upgrades include safety measures, such as more and better lighting, seat belts, rollover crash protection, more room for firefighters inside the cab, more compartment space, and better switches and displays.
The truck seats six and has air pack seats for everyone but the driver.
“There’s a lot more room for equipment and everything has a place so they’re not throwing in haphazardly where you have to dig for it,” Thompson said.
“It’s got more lights on it. Because we have so many blind intersections, the sales rep put the siren speakers on the front at an angle so they’ll project toward the sides, as opposed to straight ahead.”
When it comes to the pumps, there is a class A and class B foam system and five discharges that can mix foam and water.
“You can get foam from all those and not just a couple, and it gives us more ability to fight different fires with the different foam,” he said.
“We’ve also put a lot of scene lighting on the sides and we’ve got a full-length light on the front. Both sides of the body have scene lights. It’ll light up the neighborhood. The lights on the cab corners are also water tank indicators, it populates at full, three-quarter, half and quarter.
"It’s going to give us a lot more flexibility with standardizing locations of equipment and not having to shove something to the side. It’s a lot bigger than we expected and it’s pretty state of the art,” he said.
“I can actually almost stand up in this one with the 11-inch raised roof.”
The truck is to replace a 1984 open cab Mac fire truck that’s sitting at the service department lot.
“They’re trying to do away with open cab trucks with standard shift that are antiquated,” he said.
“We can keep the other truck as reserve, but the open cab will go away as part of a sealed bid in a one for one swap as part of the grant. The older trucks will go away with newer and safer equipment.”
Thompson said the truck is expected to be in service by sometime in May, following driver training, pump operations training, physicals for the firefighters, and the final bit of outfitting.
“We have the custom shelving put in, that’s part of the grant with it being an engine rescue combo,” he said.
“Once we get that done, [the builder] Rosenbauer will pay the shelving company for the shelving.”
Thompson said he’d seen comments on social media from the public complaining about spending the money on the truck when there are streets that need paved or any other issue, but for him, it comes down to fiscal responsibility.
“Some people don’t think we should have spent the $28,000 on a fire truck and we should have fixed a road or pothole,” he said.
“Everyone’s got their right to say what they want, but it’s good to improve safety for not only the people here, but for everyone we serve.
We spend an enormous amount of money just to maintain a fleet that is out of date. Between all the trucks we maintain and everything that breaks down, our maintenance budget is over $60,000 a year. When you have something break down that’s not reliable and you have to pour money into it, it’s not cost effective to do it that way.”
Thompson said having to only pay $28,000 of the $591,000 beats having to ask local citizens for more money.
“It beats asking the voters and then waiting 14 to 18 months to get it when we can do this and spec the truck to our needs,” he said.