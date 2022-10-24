CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville Fire Department has received a pair of big grants that will potentially shape the future of the department for years to come.
The city received a Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, which will provide the funding for six new full time firefighters and another that will provide the bulk of the funding for a new city ladder truck. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) distributes both grants.
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson shared what the two grants will mean for the department.
“We desperately need a new ladder truck, our truck just turned 25 years old,” he said. “I was kind of apprehensive about putting in for both grants in the same [Assistance to Firefighters Grants] cycle but some way or another we got them both.”
Thompson said the Ladder truck grant works out to about $975,000 in funding.
“Twenty-five years ago when they bought the ladder that is out there now it was only $685,000,” he said. “Ladder trucks now are anywhere from $1.4 million to $1.7 million. The thing with AFG now is as long as you pay your match out of budgeted funds, anything over that you can finance. We can spec a truck and not lowball it or shortfall it. We’ll spec what we need and whatever’s over we’ll have to finance but it’s better than chucking out the whole $1.5 million.”
When it comes to the new truck, Thompson said they’d put a committee together to determine what features and things they want to include but likely due to some narrow alley ways and streets they’ll make sure it has the capability to turn it’s rear axle.
“The biggest thing we’re looking at is going to a tiller truck that has a rear drive,” he said. “There are tight spaces in town we can’t get a traditional platform ladder truck down. Doing a tiller would give us more flexibility to navigate the streets. That’s one thing we’re looking at but it’s going to come down to dollars and cents and the committee will get our wants and needs together.”
Thompson acknowledged that whatever they do purchase has to meet the needs of the city now and into the future.
“It’s got to last us another maybe 20 to 25 years,” he said.
Thompson said it’s also great to hire six new people with the SAFER grant.
“That will put our manning up to eight a day,” he said. “We instituted lateral transfers and we opened an entry level testing and a lateral transfers. They closed Friday of Pumpkin Show and hopefully we’ll get some experience in.”
Thompson said the recent increase in firefighter pay, the increase is over three years and includes a $3 increase in wages across the board this year with an equity adjustment of an additional six percent, followed by $3 next year with a four percent equity adjustment and a $2 increase with a two percent equity adjustment the following year, is really key.
“Back when I first started an entry-level person made $14 and something an hour,” he said. “We got some good people who saw the direction we were going and we’ve built upon that but I think it’ll be much better now with having people that won’t be making less than someone at McDonalds makes.”
Thompson said his end goal when they get the additional people is to bring a third ambulance into service.
“I’m hoping to put that third medic in service because we’ll hit pretty close to if not exceed 5,000 runs this year and we only did 3,900 runs last year,” he said. “The bulk of our runs are EMS runs, it works out to about 82, 83 percent. We use to send an ambulance crew on a non-injury lift assist but now we send an engine crew.”
Thompson said the grant writer, Ohio First Responders Grant, does a great job and is the reason the city has been so successful in recent years.
“The SAFER Grant, which we’ll probably have to reapply for, they pay 100 percent for three years,” Thompson said. “The only thing it doesn’t pay for is overtime.
With that, Thompson said if someone whose position isn’t funded by the SAFER grants leaves they can then bring someone over from the grant and then hire a new position ensuring the most tenured people are paid for using regular city budget dollars.
Thompson said he’s got a positive outlook on the future of the department and their service to the citizens of the city.
“I’m pretty happy with the direction that we’ve gone,” he said. “I’ve a liked it to the hill climber game on the Price is Right. You may take only one or two steps for ward but as long as we don’t take steps back we’re in a good spot.”