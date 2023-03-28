CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Fire Department Chief Brian Thompson swore in two lateral transfer hires Monday afternoon, bringing the department's staffing to 24 members not including Thompson.
The two new members were hired using funding from a SAFER grant, a grant that funds six positions for three years. After those three years the city can reapply for the additional funding.
Thompson said it was "kind of unreal" that they have the current staffing levels noting there were 11 full time firefighters when he took over as chief.
"Our daily minimum was five and we had 11 full time employees," he said. "We were trying to cover those five spots with 11 people and it was kind of hectic because guys were getting burnt out and I was getting burnt out watching them burned out."
Thompson said with staffing minimums at seven per day and eight people assigned to each shift one person can be off and it not require someone to take on overtime.
"For me from a personal standpoint it's great seeing the people that have been here over the last five or six years and traversed this period, like Scott Cavanaugh who has been here for 17 years," he said. "We use to have six per day before we took EMS over and then they went to five while running EMS. We have the availability now to have two EMS units out and have a full engine if we get a structure fire. That's amazing."
Thompson said he's working on some other areas of the department, including getting a new chief's vehicle so the current one can be used by whoever is the on-scene incident commander.
"They can use it to arrive first and see what they need, take it for inspections so we don't put added wear and tear on the big rigs," he said. "It gives us a lot of flexibility. We needed a station vehicle and it will suit us well."
Thompson said the department where it is now is what he was shooting for.
"Thank goodness for the SAFER grant giving us the ability to hire six new people, getting new trucks and city council and the administration being behind us and allowing us to move to where we need to be," he said. "By [National Fire Protection Association] standards we should respond to an initial fire with nine people and we're getting close."
Both Thompson and Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said the city wants to be family first and that includes making sure all employees have time to be at home and not on the clock working overtime.
"They spend a third of their lives at the fire house on unit days so having the availability to take time off is important to us," he said. "Having the extra people on scene to watch out backs is phenomenal."
Rebecca Mathes and Clayton Lind are the two newest additions.
Lind, 29, is a Teays Valley graduate and grew up all over the area including Circleville, Ashville and Canal Winchester. He went to Hocking College and received a degree in medical services and fire science.
Lind said he wanted to become a firefighter like many others because you get to help people but it's more than that.
"It's a job that changes every day and it stays interesting," he said.
Lind said he chose Circleville because it was time for a change.
"I was just ready for new scenery," he said.
Mathes, 24, is a Westfall Graduate and previously worked at Scioto Township part-time for five years and full time for the last year and a half, and volunteered with Pickaway Township. For her emergency services runs in the family.
"My mom is a dispatcher for Grove City for over 20 years and my dad was a firefighter for years," she said. "That was something [her and her siblings] were around and it was something I always wanted to do. I'm not a fan of school and it's two semesters and then you're out on the job."
Mathes has a twin sister who works on second shift at CFD who helped convince her to apply for the position.
"At Scioto we weren't super busy so I wanted to come somewhere busier where I could get more experience," she said. "This is the perfect place because it's not too big where you get lost as one of the employees, everyone knows everyone and I like that. They get a lot of runs a year and I'm looking forward to that."
Both Mathes and Lind being from the area know the challenges that come with working the Pumpkin Show each October.
"They always asks for other departments help and for the last two years I helped out as a Scioto person," Mathes said. "I figure I'm going to be here anyway and I'll enjoy it. It'll be interesting for sure."
Thompson said both hires tested well and he was happy to have them join the department.
"I've known Becky for a little bit and I think they'll both be a great fit," he said. "They're both going to be on Captain Shroyer and Lt. Kent's shift. I've known Clayton a little bit as he came to the house and took care of my mom after her hip surgery. I think they'll both be here for the long haul."
Thompson said having transfers from inside the county is a different feeling.
"We use to have people leave to go to other departments but now we have them leaving to come to us because they like the direction we're going," he said. "Hopefully we can keep that momentum going."