CFD took 622 more runs in 2022, an average of more than 1.7 more per day Staff Report Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago

CIRCLEVLLE — The Circleville Fire Department had a busy 2022 with 622 additional runs for the department from 2021.According to Fire Chief Brian Thompson, the department had 4,603 total runs or an average of 12.6 per day, up from 3,981 runs and 10.9 runs a day in 2021.Breaking down the 2022 numbers EMS went on 3,495 runs, there were 1,108 fire runs, 73 receiving mutual aid, and 649 mutual aid given.Thompson said the reason for a significant increase in fire runs over 2021, which were 415 in 2021, was due to a change in policy in order to free up the EMS vehicles to go on medical emergency calls."Non-injury lift assists only get an engine," he said.