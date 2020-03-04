CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Fire Department is now back to 14 firefighters following the hire and swearing in of Owen Brewer Tuesday morning.
Brewer, 23, is from Lancaster, and graduated in 2014 from Bloom Carroll High School. Brewer had a couple of part time positions at other departments before starting at Circleville. He earned his firefighter/EMT certificate from Hocking College.
Brewer said he wanted to come to Circleville because it’s close to home.
“I’ve heard good things and the department is on the upswing since the levy this last fall,” Brewer said. “I’m excited to see what happens.”
Brewer noted he’s always wanted to be in the fire service.
“Ever since I was a little kid that’s all I’ve wanted to do,” he added. “When I graduated high school nothing else really interested me at all.”
Brewer has some experience when it comes to the Pumpkin Show but he looks forward to learning from those that have been with the department.
“I know how big of a deal it is, how busy it is and it’s going to be an experience to be on this side of it,” Brewer commented. “There are plenty of people here who can help guide me through the first couple. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said Brewer is an excellent addition to the department.
“He has some experience and he interviewed really well,” Thompson remarked. “He was able to expand on his answers and he took the questions and made them his own. The other thing is confidence and he came in and presented himself well. It’s all about how you can rise above the nervousness and rise above it. He was able to do that. He’s a really good candidate. He was one that brought himself forward and sold himself. I’m glad he’s here.”
According to Thompson, the department is now short only a captain.
“This puts us at 14 members so once we do a promotions test for a captain we’ll be able to hire a 15th member,” he said. “I’ve got this lofty dream that by Pumpkin Show we’ll be at full staff of 18. That’s my goal.”