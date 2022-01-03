CIRCLEVILLE — When it comes to the new CGTV vehicle that is to be used to remote report from sporting and other events around Circleville, Sid Liming, director, is impressed with the soon-to-be upgrade.
The department will be moving from a 1997 vehicle to a 2022 vehicle that's being built and retrofitted by Farber Specialty Vehicles out of Reynoldsburg.
"We'll be transferring the equipment out of the old vehicle into the new one," Liming said, noting most of the equipment is relatively new.
"We're hoping to take ownership of it by August. They're going to try to push it earlier if they can. That's our hope."
Liming said the new vehicle will have some changes and upgrades to it.
"The seating will be a little different because it’s now required to have jump seats with seat belts," he said.
"The design that’s being laid out will give us more floor space for additional equipment in the future. It’s different as night and day. This is a vehicle that will be here for the next 20 years before it reaches the end of its life expectancy."
Liming said there are rust issues with the old vehicle, which they've remedied by using plywood to plug the holes in the floor of the driver's seat.
"The body itself is just rusting from underneath," Liming said. "It's like any other older vehicle. It's a 1997 and it's past time for a replacement. I just checked and it has 98,000 miles on it."
Liming said they still plan to use the old vehicle until the new one is ready later this year.