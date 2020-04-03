CGTV offering updates
on channel 1021
CIRCLEVILLE — CGTV, Circleville’s public access channel, is posting updated information daily on their slides on channel 1021.
Sid Liming, director, said he wanted to create another place people can go for information.
“I have a series of slides that are on 24/seven that have come from the Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency and the Health Department and I made my own slide that shows the statistics of what’s currently happening in Pickaway County,” Liming said.
“Like right now, we have 13 cases, zero hospitalizations and zero deaths. I’m keeping that current every morning.”