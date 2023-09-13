Chafin declares his candidacy for Pickaway County Common Pleas Judge

Matt Chafin

ASHVILLE — Monday, Matt Chafin of Walnut Township announced his candidacy for Judge in the March 19, 2024, Republican primary for the Pickaway County Common Pleas Court.


  

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments