CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Chamber of Commerse has named it’s 2022 Business Pride Award winner, Jean Ankrom Memorial Retail Service Award, and Business Person of the Year.
The awards were presented last week at the annual chamber dinner, hosted at Flora and Field near Deercreek State Park. There were about 200 people who attended the annual fundraiser for the Chamber.
Both Jessica Calder, chamber board president, and Krista Bower, chamber executive director, spoke at the dinner.
Bower spoke about her first year as director and how she’s worked to grow the organization following the COVID pandemic.
“There have been changes in leadership and a decline in membership over those last three years but I was excited to get to work in the community where I was born and raised and lived the majority of my life,” she said. “Pickaway County has undergone tremendous growth and there’s more to come.”
Bower shared some of the successes at the chamber in the last several months including 15 ribbon cuttings for new members.
“We currently have 312 members and when I started there were 290, gaining 28 new members while losing six to businesses closing or retiring,” she said.
Bower would go on to say the Chamber board is undergoing a strategic planning process to “set the course” for the next few years.
“We’re increasing member and community engagement through social media and our hope is to improve visibility throughout Pickaway County,” she said. “We want to work together to make the chamber a worthwhile investment for you and your business. I look forward to to working with all of you to find ways to increase the value of your membership.”
John Lambert, chamber board member, announced the awardees, giving background on both them and the awards they were given.
Curtis Christopher of Affinity Apartment Communities and The Loft at Peck’s Hall is the 2022 Business Person of the Year. Award winners must be a company’s owner or operator, performed outstanding services resulting in the advancement or betterment of the community and must possess several personal and professional characteristics including honesty, sincerity, integrity, benevolence and fairness.
“The nomination form read the nominee is always looking for ways to improve his properties,” Lambert said. “He cares about the businesses who rent from him and works with us to make our space like home.”
The Jean Ankrom Memorial Retail Service Award was presented to Paul and Jennifer dickey of Wagner’s Flowers.
Lambert went on to explain that the criteria for the award includes innovation in product or service presentation and/or delivery, recognized as an industry leader in their field, participates and leads civic involvement, are honorable and ethical in the operation of the business, has no more than 50 employees and has pride in their operation and facility.
“The nomination read ‘I can always county on beautiful fresh floral arrangements to be delivered on time. The new store is so welcoming and the staff is super friendly and helpful. They support numerous causes throughout the community. We are fortunate to have this small business in Pickaway County,” Lambert read.
The 2022 Business Pride Award went to Dr. Andrew Palmer & Associates. Criteria for the award includes demonstrating a committment to “upholding quality and integrity in the product they sell or service” and takes pride in their business by “renovating an existing building, constructing a new building or making improvements to their location, awarding employees for company success, exceeding customer service expectations and expanding goods and services offered.”
Lambert read the nomination, “This sounds strange but I love going to the dentist. I know that’s not the case for many people but from the moment I see the building which looks like home, to when I walk in the door and I’m greeted like family, I know that I’ll be taken care of. I have always had outstanding experiences. Thank you to Dr. Palmer and your excellent staff for making me feel welcome.”
Following the award presentations, Ryan Scribner, Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) economic development director, delivered the keynote speech. He spoke about where Pickaway County has been, where it is and where it can go.
Scribner reflected on the “down” times when he started working for Pickaway County on the back of a major loss in employment following General Electric layoffs and the RCA plant and Smurfit-Stone closings, all before the Great Recession hit and things got so much worse.
“We were already in the great recession when the Great Recession hit and it knocked us a notch or two lower,” Scribner said. “Troubling demographics, high unemployment, increasing poverty and at one point almost one in five people in Pickaway County were on some sort of public assistance...there were no shortage of reasons and excuses of why we can’t but thankfully that’s not how we chose to address the problems of that day.”
Scribner acknowledged that economic development means different things to different people.
“Especially in a community where we have widely differing opinions on what good growth and progress really is,” he said. “To me economic development is really simple and it’s about realizing potential. It’s about realizing what our community can be and helping to realize that vision.”
Scribner spoke about what made Pickaway County special, including it’s location being a day’s truck drive from 60 percent of the United States Population, natural resources such as the Teays Aquifer and level flat ground, infrastructure with the intermodel campus, major highways and rail infrastructure as well as electric lines and gas lines running through the county.
“Within a 45 minute drive time there are over 1 million people in the workforce and for an employer it’s a great value to have access to all that,” he said. “There’s 100,000 college students in post secondary options within 45 minutes now that’s a fresh crop of talent ready to come into the workforce year after year after year in Central Ohio.”
Scribner also spoke about the idea of “not in my backyard” or Nimby as he called it. He spoke about how growth was the way that anything that was missing from the community, the things people called for like a movie theater or a steakhouse would only come with growth.
“Having more people around might be a good thing,” Scribner said. “That’s the answer to, fill in the blank, for anything we don’t have right now. The answer is not let’s go give a fancy sales pitch, put together a program and window dress something as far as retail, service and hospitality. The answer is we growth the market. If we grow the market then capitalism will serve it.”
Scribner concluded by sharing that it’s up to the community to make it happen.
“We are not perfect but we are blessed by every measure,” Scribner said “Let’s not forget that to whom much is given much is expected. It’s our responsibility to make the most of what we have and make the most of what our community can be. The chamber of commerce is not the board it’s everyone and starts with organizations like P3 and the community foundation. It starts in council chambers and our government offices and you in your place of business and I believe it starts with the question of ‘why not.’”