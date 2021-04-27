CIRCLEVILLE — For the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, their golf outing gets better after dark.
The Chamber is hosting a Night Golf Outing in which golfers will play their first nine holes of golf starting at 5:30, have dinner and the once it’s dark utilize glow in the dark golf balls, flashlights and glow sticks to brighten the game for the remaining nine holes of the course.
Chamber Executive Director Marlee Martin is excited to bring this event back after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“This is such a fun event that everyone in the county has always looked forward to,” she said. “I am so glad myself and the Chamber of Commerce Board decided it was time to host this event again. We are so excited to see everyone out on the course having a great time.”
The chamber uses the event as a fundraiser to help support their efforts to serve the business community in Pickaway County.
“This is a fun community event and it’s awesome to see that things are starting to change a little bit and we’re able to see one another in a socially distant manner,” Martin said.
This year’s event is May 14 at the Pickaway Country Club on Stoutsville Pike in Circleville. Slots are still open for teams of four or individual players. For more information, contact the chamber at 740-474-4923 or visit pickawaychamber.com.